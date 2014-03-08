Match ends, Leeds United 1, Bolton Wanderers 5.
Leeds United 1-5 Bolton Wanderers
Bolton moved another step closer to Championship survival after a thumping win at Leeds.
Joe Mason slotted in just before the break to put the visitors in front and a Lukas Jutkiewicz header from Jay Spearing's free-kick extended the lead.
A shot from defender Zat Knight made it three before Mark Davies nodded in a Jutkiewicz cross as Leeds crumbled.
An Andre Moritz strike added Bolton's fifth before Matt Smith headed in a consolation for Leeds.
The defeat was a setback to the home side's play-off hopes and they are now eight points adrift of the top six.
The Yorkshire team were guilty of some careless passing and went behind on the stroke of half-time.
Neil Danns threaded a ball through for fellow loanee Mason, who drew goalkeeper Jack Butland off his line before finding the net.
Leeds left the field at the interval to a chorus of boos from supporters and their predicament worsened as they fell further behind after two goals in four minutes.
The first was from Jutkiewicz, before central defender Knight weaved his way through and fired past Butland.
Leeds appealed unsuccessfully for handball when a Tom Lees shot was blocked in the goalmouth and then conceded a fourth when Jutkiewicz crossed for Davies to head in.
Moritz blasted a Danns cross past Butland before Smith stooped to head home from point-blank range.
Bolton, though, secured a third successive league victory and have a 10-point cushion on the bottom three.
Leeds manager Brian McDermott:
"Obviously I am bitterly disappointed. During the first half there was nothing in the game.
"They scored just before half-time, which was a blow. We got done quickly by two set-plays, lost our shape and that was it. You could tell the players were nervous in the first half.
"It is a bad day for us. We've had a couple like that, it's not acceptable and we have to analyse the reasons."
Bolton manager Dougie Freedman:
"In difficult moments this season we have tried to stay calm so we are trying to remain calm again despite a fantastic result against Leeds.
"We were terrific in both boxes and it was a fantastic professional performance from everybody involved.
"We controlled the midfield with our passing, with Neil Danns and Jay Spearing the key. Results are now starting to go with our performances."
Line-ups
Leeds
- 30Butland
- 2PeltierSubstituted forByramat 45'minutes
- 15Warnock
- 6Murphy
- 4Lees
- 22Wootton
- 38KebeSubstituted forMowattat 64'minutes
- 8AustinBooked at 51mins
- 9Wickham
- 44McCormack
- 28StewartSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Hunt
- 17Brown
- 20Smith
- 24Zaliukas
- 25Byram
- 33Cairns
- 36Mowatt
Bolton
- 1Bogdan
- 15Baptiste
- 5Ream
- 6SpearingSubstituted forMoritzat 83'minutes
- 12Knight
- 31Wheater
- 44Kamara
- 18Danns
- 26MasonSubstituted forTrotterat 70'minutes
- 29Jutkiewicz
- 16DaviesBooked at 45minsSubstituted forLeeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hutton
- 7Eagles
- 11Hall
- 14Moritz
- 17Trotter
- 24Lonergan
- 27Lee
- Referee:
- Keith Hill
- Attendance:
- 28,904
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away8
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Bolton Wanderers 5.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter tries a through ball, but Neil Danns is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rodolph Austin with a headed pass.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 1, Bolton Wanderers 5. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Murphy with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Bolton Wanderers 5. André Moritz (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Danns.
Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Adam Bogdan.
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Leeds United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Connor Wickham (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Trotter (Bolton Wanderers).
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Tim Ream tries a through ball, but Lukas Jutkiewicz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. André Moritz replaces Jay Spearing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match David Wheater (Bolton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by David Wheater following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lee Chung-Yong.
Foul by Luke Murphy (Leeds United).
Jay Spearing (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David Wheater.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt blocked. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Lee Chung-Yong replaces Mark Davies.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 0, Bolton Wanderers 4. Mark Davies (Bolton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Lukas Jutkiewicz with a cross.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Jay Spearing tries a through ball, but Alex Baptiste is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter replaces Joe Mason.
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Alex Baptiste.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Alex Mowatt replaces Jimmy Kébé.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Matt Smith replaces Cameron Stewart.