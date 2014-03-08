Aberdeen 1-0 Dumbarton

Adam Rooney's second-half header was the difference as Aberdeen edged out Dumbarton for a place in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

They were made to work for their place in the last four with Dumbarton causing the Pittodrie men a range of problems either side of half-time.

Rooney rose highest in the box to meet Barry Robson's cross to settle home nerves, then Ryan Jack hit a post.

Aberdeen dominated as the Sons tired, though Paul McGinn went close late on.

Ian Murray's men deserve huge credit for a battling display, and things could have been different had they taken one of their chances when the game was goalless.

The result means Aberdeen join St Johnstone in Sunday's draw for the last four, and the Dons can now concentrate on next Sunday's League Cup final with Inverness.

With one eye on the Celtic Park showpiece, Derek McInnes decided not to risk Peter Pawlett, who had picked up a slight groin strain in midweek. Top goal-scorer Niall McGinn also started on the bench.

There was no lack of desire from the home side in the early stages, and Mark Reynolds tested Stephen Grindlay with a header after Andy Graham turned Shaleum Logan's shot wide.

Scott Linton was first to threaten for Dumbarton, taking the ball past Robson and Willo Flood before dragging his effort past the near post.

Robson was at the centre of everything for the Dons as they dominated possession. He tested the visitors resolve with a low diving header, followed swiftly by a shot just wide of the post.

Grindlay then had to get his body behind a driving free-kick from the veteran, but still the Dons could not find an opener.

Both sides were making a game of it. Cammy Smith turned an attempted clearance on to his left foot and saw a goal-bound shot deflected just wide, but after that it was Dumbarton who turned up the pressure on their hosts.

Good passing play opened up the chance for Chris Kane, but he stumbled just as he tried to turn inside the area. Former Aberdeen player Mitch Megginson fired wide a minute later as the visitors grew in confidence.

The Sons continued their momentum into the second half. Scott Agnew twice tested Jamie Langfield with efforts, and Aberdeen for a period were rattled.

However, the Dons settled nerves with the opening goal.

Rooney (left) and Hayes celebrate the former's goal

Smith refused to give up on a lost cause and his endeavour won the corner kick. Robson flighted the ball perfectly for the rising Rooney, who bulleted a header into the far corner.

It was a body blow to Dumbarton, who had started the second half the better team. Manager Murray had to reshuffle with both Colin Nish and Linton hobbling off within minutes off each other and, amidst the changes, Russell Anderson and Jonny Hayes both headed inches wide for the hosts.

Aberdeen were determined to grab a second before Dumbarton could settle. Ryan Jack cracked a long-range shot off the post, while Rooney and Flood also went close.

As the Championship side tired it was all one-way traffic, but still McInnes's men could not put the game to bed.

The visitors refused to give up and when McGinn met Garry Fleming's cross his downward header was not far off target.

Jack went close again for the home side as Aberdeen tried to make the game safe, but in the end they saw the game out to keep the dream alive of netting a cup double.