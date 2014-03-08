Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Bristol City 3.
Shrewsbury Town 2-3 Bristol City
-
Joe Bryan grabbed a vital winner for Bristol City against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury at the Greenhous Meadow.
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas opened the scoring for the visitors with a powerful strike from distance, but Tamika Mkandawire equalised with a brilliant 30-yarder.
Centre-back Mkandawire then turned Sam Baldock's low cross into his own net, only for Paul Parry's well-placed header to level the scores once more.
But Bryan nodded past goalkeeper Joe Anyon to win the match for City.
The Robins, who secured back-to-back league victories for only the second time this season, moved up to 17th, three points clear of 21st-placed Stevenage.
Shrewsbury, meanwhile, now lie 23rd, having seen their three-match unbeaten run come to an end.
Shrewsbury Town manager Michael Jackson told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"It is disappointing, especially when the goals you give away are poor.
"I thought there was only one way the game was going to go when we got back in it at 2-2.
"It has been ups and downs all season, but we still have plenty of games left - they are coming quick and we have to be ready.
"I think we deserved at least a point today. We are lacking consistency, and once again it is down to fine margins and detail. That's the difference when it comes to games like this."
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"At the end of the day there were some balls being put into our box, I think they were quite a direct team, and you have to be able to deal with it.
"When you do face a team like that as long as you do your job properly there shouldn't be a problem, it's normally when you've got clever players around you.
"I'm not saying they don't have clever players but it ended up being a direct game and as we see in the second half the wind picked up and that's been the bane of my life since I've been the manager of Bristol City.
"I was talking to the boys afterwards and they had said it was quite difficult to get out in the second half. You have to be very good with the ball, which we were at times - but not good enough at times."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 25Anyon
- 22Woods
- 3JacobsonSubstituted forGrandisonat 89'minutes
- 8McAllisterSubstituted forMendez-Laingat 83'minutes
- 18Goldson
- 16MkandawireBooked at 60mins
- 11Taylor
- 29Hall
- 20StoreySubstituted forAtajicat 87'minutes
- 10Foley
- 17Parry
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 2Grandison
- 6Winfield
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 26Atajic
- 27Mills
- 31Smith
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 2Moloney
- 3Williams
- 34Gillett
- 5FlintSubstituted forOsborneat 70'minutes
- 18El-Abd
- 8Elliott
- 19PearsonSubstituted forPackat 66'minutes
- 9Baldock
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 15BryanSubstituted forCunninghamat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Wagstaff
- 17Cunningham
- 21Pack
- 23Barnett
- 27Burns
- 32Richards
- 35Osborne
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 6,069
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 2, Bristol City 3.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Simon Gillett.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Bahrudin Atajic (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jermaine Grandison replaces Joe Jacobson.
(Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bahrudin Atajic replaces Miles Storey.
Foul by Jon Taylor (Shrewsbury Town).
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces David McAllister.
Sam Foley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam El-Abd (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Greg Cunningham replaces Joe Bryan.
Attempt missed. Sam Foley (Shrewsbury Town) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Sam Foley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Gillett (Bristol City).
Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Miles Storey (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Sam Foley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Karleigh Osborne replaces Aden Flint because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Stephen Pearson.
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Bristol City 3. Joe Bryan (Bristol City) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas with a cross.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Joe Jacobson.
Attempt missed. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Stephen Pearson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 2, Bristol City 2. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Miles Storey.
Attempt saved. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.