Fulham manager Felix Magath says that table-topping Chelsea were "too good" for his lowly team during their 3-1 West London derby defeat at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers - who remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after Andre Schurrle's second half hat-trick - also lost captain Brede Hangeland after just 16 minutes when he suffered a clash of heads with team-mate Kieran Richardson.

Johnny Heitinga pulled back a consolation goal for the home side, who have now conceded 62 league goals so far this season.