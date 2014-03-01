Irish Cup: Ballinamallard Utd 0-3 Glenavon

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballinamallard 0-3 Glenavon - sixth round

A Guy Bates hat-trick secured Glenavon victory over Ballinamallard in the re-arranged Irish Cup sixth-round clash.

Bates put the visitors into the lead on 10 minutes as he headed a superb Andy McGrory cross past Alvin Rouse.

Ryan Campbell went close for the Mallards two minutes later and he then struck the Glenavon woodwork on 22.

Rouse denied Bates with a great save on 30 minutes but the Glenavon striker struck his second goal on 62 and completed his hat-trick in injury-time.

Bates's second goal came courtesy of a great 20-yard shot after good work by the lively McGrory and the Glenavon striker struck his third in the 90th minute from the penalty spot.

David Kee hit the Ballinamallard woodwork in the second half but Glenavon were well worth their victory which set up a last-eight meeting Glentoran.