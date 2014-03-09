Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Burnley 2.
Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Burnley
Burnley beat neighbours Blackburn for the first time since 1979 as they came from a goal down to win at Ewood Park.
Jordan Rhodes ended a nine-match scoreless run to give Blackburn the lead, and later hit a post.
But Burnley equalised through captain Jason Shackell, who headed in a Ross Wallace free-kick.
Danny Ings then struck his 25th goal of the season for Sean Dyche's side, who moved eight points clear in the second automatic promotion spot.
Yet even that was almost rendered insignificant by a first victory against their local rivals in any competition for 35 years.
This may have been only the 12th meeting between the east Lancashire clubs during that period, but the raucous scenes among the Burnley fans at Ewood Park were testimony to just how important this win was.
Burnley had come within seconds of ending their hoodoo last March, only to be denied by David Dunn's late equaliser, and despite their fine form Dyche had insisted that The Clarets - who were unchanged for the eighth match in a row - would not underestimate the threat of Blackburn.
The tension was heightened by a delay at the start of the game, when a chicken was released on to the pitch in a reference to Indian poultry company Venky's turbulent ownership of Blackburn.
However, Burnley started strongly, with Sam Vokes sliding home a Scott Arfield cross with seven minutes gone, only for the effort to be ruled offside.
Kieran Trippier then found an unmarked Arfield, who directed his header just over the bar, before Luke Varney tried his luck with a curling effort at the other end.
Blackburn top scorer Rhodes, without a goal since New Year's Day, let fly with a thunderous effort from the edge of the area as Gary Bowyer's side started to push forward.
Then Rovers' record signing controlled a Jason Lowe cross expertly and placed a shot in to the net to give the home side a deserved lead.
Ings had a golden opportunity to bring Burnley level, when Craig Conway's wayward pass fell to his feet on the edge of the area, but the forward shot straight into the arms of Paul Robinson.
Lowe again was in the midst of the action as he watched his close-range effort cleared off the line by Ben Mee seconds before half-time.
With Dyche's interval team-talk ringing in their ears, Burnley came out fighting, with Ings' goal-bound shot blocked by Rovers defender Michael Keane, on loan from Manchester United.
Goalscorer Rhodes should have grabbed his second when David Jones's wayward back-pass fell at his feet, but he hit an upright.
Burnley continued to press and their equaliser came through Shackell, who rose highest to nod home substitute Wallace's free-kick.
The visitors, buoyed by their equaliser, pushed for a long-awaited winner. It finally came as Wallace's initial effort was blocked by Adam Henley before Ings got there ahead of team-mate Ashley Barnes to find the net.
Burnley boss Sean Dyche:
"We didn't look too disappointed at going 1-0 down. I told the players at half-time that they were on the cusp of making history and that we should keep going forward.
"Danny Ings never stops and he got his rewards with a goal. He's a terrific young man and I value him as a person and a player.
"I'm delighted for the fans, who have waited a long time for this moment. And the same for the Burnley board.
"It's hard for me not to be excited at what we can achieve, but the players have to take it one game at a time, as I've told them all along."
Blackburn Rovers manager Gary Bowyer:
"We're hugely disappointed to have lost. I thought it was harsh, but in football it is fine margins. Jordan Rhodes goes through one on one and hits the post.
"We are disappointed with the two goals we have conceded. My criticism of the side is that we have conceded two goals and the manner of the two goals.
"They [Burnley] are second in the league - you think they will get automatic promotion. That is what comes from having a settled squad like they do. It is something we have been working to and working very hard.
"My lads have to keep going. We have go again. People will probably write us off, but that is not the right thing to do. It is important we finish as strongly as we possibly can."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Robinson
- 27Henley
- 3Spurr
- 6Lowe
- 5Hanley
- 16Keane
- 29EvansSubstituted forTaylorat 90+1'minutes
- 8DunnSubstituted forFeeneyat 71'minutesBooked at 71mins
- 11Rhodes
- 15VarneyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forGestedeat 81'minutes
- 32Conway
Substitutes
- 2Kane
- 13Eastwood
- 14Olsson
- 17Williamson
- 19Taylor
- 22Feeney
- 39Gestede
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Trippier
- 6Mee
- 14Jones
- 4Duff
- 5Shackell
- 37ArfieldBooked at 74mins
- 8Marney
- 10Ings
- 9VokesSubstituted forBarnesat 68'minutes
- 19KightlySubstituted forWallaceat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Wallace
- 11Stanislas
- 12Cisak
- 15Edgar
- 26Treacy
- 28Long
- 30Barnes
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 21,589
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Burnley 2.
Foul by Adam Henley (Blackburn Rovers).
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers).
Danny Ings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jason Lowe.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Attempt saved. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Chris Taylor replaces Corry Evans.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
Attempt saved. Jason Lowe (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers).
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Rudy Gestede (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Spurr.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Rudy Gestede replaces Luke Varney.
Foul by Ross Wallace (Burnley).
Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Ings (Burnley).
Thomas Spurr (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Burnley 2. Danny Ings (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Ross Wallace (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Booking
Scott Arfield (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Arfield (Burnley).
Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Burnley 1. Jason Shackell (Burnley) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross Wallace following a set piece situation.
Ashley Barnes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke Varney (Blackburn Rovers).
Booking
Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Arfield (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Liam Feeney replaces David Dunn.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ashley Barnes replaces Sam Vokes.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Ross Wallace replaces Michael Kightly.
Offside, Burnley. Sam Vokes tries a through ball, but Danny Ings is caught offside.