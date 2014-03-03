Brian Murphy is called up to Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy is called up to the Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeeper Brian Murphy has been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for Wednesday's friendly against Serbia.

The QPR player will provide cover for injured Newcastle netminder Rob Elliot, who withdrew from the squad last week.

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has added Murphy to his list of goalkeeping options alongside David Forde and Darren Randolph.

He will link up with the squad for training in Malahide on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's game in Dublin.