Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Watford 1.
Doncaster Rovers 2-1 Watford
-
- From the section Football
Billy Sharp's injury-time winner gave Doncaster victory against 10-man Watford at the Keepmoat Stadium.
Watford striker Mathias Ranegie was sent off early on for kicking out at James Husband.
Chris Brown headed Rovers in front and, despite being pegged back by Ikechi Anya's equaliser from Fernando Forestieri's ball, Sharp's late strike secured all three points.
The result takes Doncaster seven points clear of the relegation zone.
Watford are now 10 points off the play-off places.
Alexander Merkel forced a good save out of Doncaster keeper Sam Johnstone in the 16th minute, just two minutes before the dismissal of Ranegie, who appeared to retaliate to a pat on the head from Husband after the pair tangled down the left flank.
Rovers quickly capitalised on the man advantage when James Coppinger's cross was headed in by Brown at the near post.
Troy Deeney latched onto a sloppy backpass from Abdoulaye Meite shortly before half-time but, having rounded Johnstone, he appeared to be bundled over with the goal gaping.
Merkel struck a 20-yard free-kick against the crossbar early in the second half with Deeney diverting the rebound over the crossbar.
And Watford's pressure finally told in the 68th minute when Anya got on the end of Forestieri's scooped pass and slammed the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.
Rovers fought back well though and had numerous opportunities against their tiring opposition before Sharp stabbed home the decider.
Doncaster boss Paul Dickov:
"It was a tough game for us - Watford are a good side and they deserve a lot of credit. They worked their socks off and made it hard for us, although we looked nervy until they scored and I thought we switched off.
"But after they equalised, we got back to doing the right things and to be honest, we should have scored three or four more.
"It was a big win for us, a massive three points, but it is important not to get too carried away with it."
Watford boss Beppe Sannino:
"I am disappointed about the red card as you always have to accept the physical contact on the pitch - I did not like Mathias's reaction.
"I was proud of them, but we are still heading back to Watford with no points.
"We played 10 against 11 for 70 minutes and it was harsh on us not to take anything from the game."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 33Johnstone
- 7Duffy
- 11Cotterill
- 3Husband
- 20MéitéSubstituted forMcCulloughat 45'minutes
- 2Quinn
- 18KeeganBooked at 71mins
- 19WellensBooked at 90mins
- 10Sharp
- 9Brown
- 26CoppingerBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 4Furman
- 12McCullough
- 13Maxted
- 21De Val Fernandez
- 22Robinson
- 31Stevens
- 34Bowery
Watford
- 30Bond
- 21Anya
- 18Pudil
- 4AngellaBooked at 30mins
- 27CassettiBooked at 49mins
- 12Doyley
- 28TözsérBooked at 62mins
- 8MerkelSubstituted forForestieriat 59'minutes
- 13RanegieBooked at 19mins
- 9Deeney
- 7BattocchioSubstituted forFaraoniat 88'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Belkalem
- 10McGugan
- 11Forestieri
- 19Faraoni
- 24Woods
- 29Neill
- 31Hoban
- Referee:
- Chris Sarginson
- Attendance:
- 6,581
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 2, Watford 1.
Attempt missed. Gabriele Angella (Watford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Davide Faraoni following a set piece situation.
Booking
Marco Davide Faraoni (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 2, Watford 1. Billy Sharp (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Husband.
Booking
James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by James Coppinger (Doncaster Rovers).
Daniel Pudil (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Marco Davide Faraoni replaces Cristian Battocchio.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paul Keegan.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Attempt saved. Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Daniel Tözsér (Watford).
Attempt missed. Chris Brown (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke McCullough with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Jonathan Bond.
Attempt saved. Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Cotterill.
Attempt missed. Chris Brown (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mark Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Husband.
Paul Quinn (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).
Booking
Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Paul Keegan (Doncaster Rovers).
Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mark Duffy with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Watford 1. Ikechi Anya (Watford) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Paul Quinn.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. David Cotterill (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Chris Brown.
Booking
Daniel Tözsér (Watford) is shown the yellow card.
Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).
Chris Brown (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gabriele Angella (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Fernando Forestieri replaces Alexander Merkel.
Attempt missed. Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Husband.