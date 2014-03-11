League One
Shrewsbury1Crawley1

Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Shrewsbury picked up a point in their fight to avoid relegation following a draw with Crawley.

The visitors should have taken the lead as Kyle McFadzean found Billy Clarke, who lifted his shot over the bar.

Soon after, Clarke's free-kick struck the wall and Josh Simpson reacted to drive the loose ball in from 12 yards.

Shrewsbury found their equaliser as Paul Parry bent home a fine strike from 15 yards, with the winger also hitting the post from long range late on.

Crawley manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: Crawley manager John Gregory

"We were possibly a little bit fortunate, as they kept getting countless free-kicks in the second half and as the game wore on they were pretty direct.

"We defended resolutely as always and with [Kyle] McFadzean and Joe Walsh at the heart of our defence, I am a very fortunate person to have two quality central defenders.

"There's a lot more effort that goes on at this level and there's more physical challenges and the ball retention is not as good as the top level, so it has been draining on some of players.

"I don't want to rotate the squad, but the schedule we've got, it's ridiculous, but I can only commend them on the way they get on with the games and I've not heard a moaning voice."

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

  • 25Anyon
  • 22Woods
  • 27Mills
  • 8McAllisterBooked at 45mins
  • 18Goldson
  • 16Mkandawire
  • 11TaylorSubstituted forGrandisonat 45'minutes
  • 29Hall
  • 10FoleySubstituted forMendez-Laingat 70'minutes
  • 20StoreySubstituted forAtajicat 80'minutes
  • 17Parry

Substitutes

  • 1Weale
  • 2Grandison
  • 3Jacobson
  • 6Winfield
  • 19Mendez-Laing
  • 26Atajic
  • 31Smith

Crawley

  • 1Jones
  • 4Connolly
  • 3Sadler
  • 15Bulman
  • 5McFadzeanBooked at 57mins
  • 12Walsh
  • 11Simpson
  • 28DickerSubstituted forTorresat 74'minutes
  • 9FallonSubstituted forProctorat 64'minutes
  • 7ClarkeBooked at 13mins
  • 21Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Torres
  • 14Proctor
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Boateng
  • 18Tubbs
  • 25Maddison
  • 29Connolly
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
4,039

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dannie Bulman.

Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Connor Goldson.

Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Jones (Crawley Town).

Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Bahrudin Atajic (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.

Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bahrudin Atajic replaces Miles Storey.

Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Joseph Mills (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Gary Dicker.

Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Shrewsbury Town).

Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Foul by Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town).

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Miles Storey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Sam Foley.

Hand ball by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Rory Fallon.

Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.

Booking

Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).

Goal!

Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves34237464214376
2Leyton Orient36228670333774
3Brentford34227558312773
4Preston361814452361668
5Rotherham351811666432365
6Peterborough35174145648855
7MK Dons36157145348552
8Walsall361212124039148
9Swindon36138155351247
10Port Vale35144174655-946
11Bradford351014114743444
12Sheff Utd33128133638-244
13Gillingham36135184859-1144
14Coventry35149126463141
15Bristol City36914135459-541
16Crawley3191393539-440
17Colchester34912133944-539
18Oldham36108184053-1338
19Carlisle34107173856-1837
20Stevenage35106193755-1836
21Tranmere3599174162-2136
22Crewe3699184168-2736
23Shrewsbury35712163447-1333
24Notts County3694234364-2131
View full League One table

Top Stories