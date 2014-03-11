Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Crawley Town

Shrewsbury picked up a point in their fight to avoid relegation following a draw with Crawley.

The visitors should have taken the lead as Kyle McFadzean found Billy Clarke, who lifted his shot over the bar.

Soon after, Clarke's free-kick struck the wall and Josh Simpson reacted to drive the loose ball in from 12 yards.

Shrewsbury found their equaliser as Paul Parry bent home a fine strike from 15 yards, with the winger also hitting the post from long range late on.

Crawley manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

"We were possibly a little bit fortunate, as they kept getting countless free-kicks in the second half and as the game wore on they were pretty direct.

"We defended resolutely as always and with [Kyle] McFadzean and Joe Walsh at the heart of our defence, I am a very fortunate person to have two quality central defenders.

"There's a lot more effort that goes on at this level and there's more physical challenges and the ball retention is not as good as the top level, so it has been draining on some of players.

"I don't want to rotate the squad, but the schedule we've got, it's ridiculous, but I can only commend them on the way they get on with the games and I've not heard a moaning voice."