Match ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Shrewsbury Town 1-1 Crawley Town
-
- From the section Football
Shrewsbury picked up a point in their fight to avoid relegation following a draw with Crawley.
The visitors should have taken the lead as Kyle McFadzean found Billy Clarke, who lifted his shot over the bar.
Soon after, Clarke's free-kick struck the wall and Josh Simpson reacted to drive the loose ball in from 12 yards.
Shrewsbury found their equaliser as Paul Parry bent home a fine strike from 15 yards, with the winger also hitting the post from long range late on.
Crawley manager John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"We were possibly a little bit fortunate, as they kept getting countless free-kicks in the second half and as the game wore on they were pretty direct.
"We defended resolutely as always and with [Kyle] McFadzean and Joe Walsh at the heart of our defence, I am a very fortunate person to have two quality central defenders.
"There's a lot more effort that goes on at this level and there's more physical challenges and the ball retention is not as good as the top level, so it has been draining on some of players.
"I don't want to rotate the squad, but the schedule we've got, it's ridiculous, but I can only commend them on the way they get on with the games and I've not heard a moaning voice."
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
- 25Anyon
- 22Woods
- 27Mills
- 8McAllisterBooked at 45mins
- 18Goldson
- 16Mkandawire
- 11TaylorSubstituted forGrandisonat 45'minutes
- 29Hall
- 10FoleySubstituted forMendez-Laingat 70'minutes
- 20StoreySubstituted forAtajicat 80'minutes
- 17Parry
Substitutes
- 1Weale
- 2Grandison
- 3Jacobson
- 6Winfield
- 19Mendez-Laing
- 26Atajic
- 31Smith
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 4Connolly
- 3Sadler
- 15Bulman
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 57mins
- 12Walsh
- 11Simpson
- 28DickerSubstituted forTorresat 74'minutes
- 9FallonSubstituted forProctorat 64'minutes
- 7ClarkeBooked at 13mins
- 21Jones
Substitutes
- 8Torres
- 14Proctor
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 18Tubbs
- 25Maddison
- 29Connolly
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 4,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Dannie Bulman.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Connor Goldson.
Attempt missed. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Jones (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Asa Hall (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Bahrudin Atajic (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Bahrudin Atajic replaces Miles Storey.
Attempt missed. Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Joseph Mills (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Sergio Torres replaces Gary Dicker.
Foul by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Shrewsbury Town).
Billy Clarke (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Woods (Shrewsbury Town).
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Foul by Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Miles Storey (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing replaces Sam Foley.
Hand ball by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Rory Fallon.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).
Goal!
Goal! Shrewsbury Town 1, Crawley Town 1. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.