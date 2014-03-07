Andy Scott: Aldershot Town do not need 'doom-mongers'

Aldershot boss Andy Scott says he will not let "doom-mongers" de-rail their bid to stay in the Conference Premier.

The Shots, who are on a run of six league games without a win, are currently three points from safety.

"We're not getting drawn into that mire where people are just moping around and thinking it's a lost cause - it's certainly not," Scott told BBC Surrey.

"We're trying to separate ourselves from people that are doom-mongers and want to bring us down."

Aldershot have been playing catch-up all season, having begun the campaign with a 10-point deduction after spending much of the summer in administration.

The Hampshire club are 21st in the Conference Premier table, three points behind Chester and four behind 19th-placed Southport - with a game in hand on both.

"With all the things we have been through this season, we have still got a great chance of getting out of it," Scott said.

"We've got games in hand.

"Until it evens itself out, you're not going to know where you are.

"We've nearly got a third of the season left and we have plenty of games to play. We've got to play all the teams around us.

"What does matter is you go into each game believing you can win it and doing your best to do that," he said.

Scott, who is contracted to the club until summer 2016, says criticism of their recent form is unjust given the circumstances he has had to deal with this season.

"It's funny. When we win games or do well against a side everyone adds 10 points on and says we're six points off the play-offs," he said.

"When we lose games everyone forgets we had 10 points taken off of us and it's doom and gloom, we're useless and we're going to go down.

"Everyone hates me, the board and the players. That is just the nature of the beast."