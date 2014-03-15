Leyton Orient 0-1 Brentford

League One
Brentford won at Leyton Orient to go second in League One and boost their hopes of automatic promotion.

Marcello Trotta scored the only goal in first-half stoppage time with a powerful low drive from 20 yards.

James Tarkowski was sent off for two yellow cards but the visitors survived for 41 minutes with 10 men.

Brentford are a point behind League One leaders Wolves, who drew 0-0 with Shrewsbury, while Orient drop to third, two points behind the Bees.

The hosts enjoyed long spells of pressure in the first half, with striker David Mooney chipping over from the edge of the box and Dean Cox fizzing a shot wide from 25 yards.

Before Trotta's opener, his 12th goal of the season, O's goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic had smothered Clayton Donaldson's attempt.

Brentford's task was made more difficult four minutes into the second half when centre-back Tarkowski, one of three players booked in a feisty first period, saw red after lunging in on Romain Vincelot.

But Orient, who have played two games more than their London rivals, struggled to make the advantage of the extra man count.

Moses Odubajo spurned the home side's best opportunity, firing straight at David Button from eight yards, while Shaun Batt's header was cleared off the line by Alan McCormack.

And they were lucky to escape further damage at the other end when Donaldson's goal-bound header ricocheted behind off his own player and on-loan winger Alan Judge struck a post late on.

Leyton Orient manager Russell Slade told BBC London 94.9:

"The effort and determination was of a high standard and that culminated in a strong first-half performance.

"We were unfortunate to go in at half-time 1-0 down. We should have closed it down better.

"We've come from behind before and I fully expected to put them under pressure. How we've not scored today, I don't know.

"It's a good group, I believe in them and we'll fight for as many points as we can."

Brentford manager Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:

"There was a lot at stake and both teams realised that. It was a big derby and second versus third.

"I'm delighted with the way the boys reacted to it. We tried to avoid being drawn into a melee and the key for us was focusing on what we do well.

"The players have learned from last year's disappointment and hopefully we're in good shape to keep pushing forward."

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

  • 30Jakupovic
  • 2OmozusiBooked at 69mins
  • 3SawyerBooked at 41minsSubstituted forBattat 70'minutes
  • 4Vincelot
  • 5Cuthbert
  • 15Clarke
  • 11Odubajo
  • 8JamesSubstituted forBartleyat 88'minutes
  • 10Mooney
  • 9LisbieSubstituted forDagnallat 75'minutes
  • 7Cox

Substitutes

  • 12Larkins
  • 14Batt
  • 19Lasimant
  • 21Bartley
  • 23Dagnall
  • 25Simpson
  • 29Ness

Brentford

  • 27Button
  • 12McCormack
  • 24Bidwell
  • 8Douglas
  • 26TarkowskiBooked at 50mins
  • 5Craig
  • 4ForshawBooked at 53mins
  • 18JudgeBooked at 86mins
  • 9DonaldsonBooked at 40mins
  • 29TrottaSubstituted forDeanat 51'minutes
  • 17Saville

Substitutes

  • 1Lee
  • 6Dean
  • 11Grigg
  • 15Dallas
  • 22Reeves
  • 28Yennaris
  • 32Adams
Referee:
Robert Madley
Attendance:
8,335

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away21

Live Text

Match ends, Leyton Orient 0, Brentford 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leyton Orient 0, Brentford 1.

Nathan Clarke (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Clayton Donaldson (Brentford).

Alan Judge (Brentford) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Foul by Romain Vincelot (Leyton Orient).

Adam Forshaw (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Marvyn Bartley replaces Lloyd James.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tony Craig.

Booking

Alan Judge (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Nathan Clarke.

Foul by Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient).

Jake Bidwell (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Adam Forshaw (Brentford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Douglas (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Attempt missed. Dean Cox (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Moses Odubajo (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Judge (Brentford).

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Chris Dagnall replaces Kevin Lisbie.

Foul by Shaun Batt (Leyton Orient).

Jake Bidwell (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Moses Odubajo (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Leyton Orient. Shaun Batt replaces Gary Sawyer.

Booking

Elliot Omozusi (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Eldin Jakupovic.

George Saville (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Sawyer (Leyton Orient).

Foul by Harlee Dean (Brentford).

Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Adam Forshaw (Brentford).

Clayton Donaldson (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Leyton Orient).

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. George Saville (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kevin Lisbie (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves35238464214377
2Brentford35237559312876
3Leyton Orient37228770343674
4Preston361814452361668
5Rotherham361812667442366
6Peterborough361841458481058
7MK Dons37157155350352
8Walsall371213124140149
9Swindon37139155351248
10Sheff Utd34138133738-147
11Port Vale35144174655-946
12Bradford361015114844445
13Gillingham37136184960-1145
14Crawley32101393639-343
15Bristol City37915135459-542
16Coventry35149126463141
17Colchester35912143945-639
18Oldham37109184154-1339
19Tranmere36109174464-2039
20Carlisle36108183857-1938
21Stevenage36107193755-1837
22Crewe37910184269-2737
23Shrewsbury36713163447-1334
24Notts County3794244567-2231
View full League One table

