Bristol City 0-0 Swindon Town
Ten-man Swindon held on to earn a point in a lively match against Bristol City.
City's Wade Elliott had the best chance of the opening period but his side-footed effort was saved.
Jay Emmanuel-Thomas struck the post for the hosts, before Town midfielder Alex Pritchard was shown a straight red card for shoving Elliott to the ground.
The home side pressed hard, but Sam Baldock's header drifted wide and Emmanuel-Thomas shot tamely at Wes Foderingham as the visitors held out.
Mark Cooper's side may even have won it themselves but for goalkeeper Frank Fielding turning Ryan Harley's free-kick around the post and then producing a stunning double save to deny Michael Smith.
The result leaves Bristol City in 15th in League One, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Swindon remain ninth.
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"We started the game well and then I felt that Swindon came back into the game.
"I think we had the better opportunities in the first half. Had we taken one of those, it would have been a different game.
"When it became 11 against 10, we know what that's like. We had the same situation a few days ago and know how tough that can become."
Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper told BBC Wiltshire:
"I'm very pleased with the effort. People question our spirit and desire but hopefully that's answered one or two critics.
"We were pretty comfortable at half-time, obviously the second half was a bit different. After [the red-card for Alex Pritchard] the 10 remaining players were outstanding.
"We reshuffled a little bit, it was a fantastic effort from the players.
"We've had to throw bodies on the line, they know they can rely on each other."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 1Fielding
- 8ElliottBooked at 56minsSubstituted forPatersonat 72'minutes
- 2MoloneySubstituted forBurnsat 67'minutes
- 35Osborne
- 36Nosworthy
- 3WilliamsBooked at 67mins
- 17Cunningham
- 34Gillett
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 9Baldock
- 11WagstaffBooked at 39minsSubstituted forPackat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Bryan
- 19Pearson
- 21Pack
- 23Barnett
- 24Paterson
- 27Burns
- 32Richards
Swindon
- 1Foderingham
- 2ThompsonBooked at 28mins
- 14McEveleyBooked at 64minsSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
- 4Luongo
- 40Stephens
- 41Archibald-Henville
- 11PritchardBooked at 55mins
- 19ThompsonBooked at 2mins
- 28Smith
- 33BarkerSubstituted forKasimat 66'minutes
- 7HarleySubstituted forGladwinat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Kasim
- 21Smith
- 23Barthram
- 25Belford
- 29Rossi Branco
- 39Gladwin
- 42Randall-Hurran
- Referee:
- Trevor Kettle
- Attendance:
- 14,884
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 0, Swindon Town 0.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Troy Archibald-Henville.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Ben Gladwin.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Yaser Kasim (Swindon Town).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Yaser Kasim.
Attempt blocked. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Alex Smith replaces James McEveley.
Attempt saved. Martin Paterson (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Marlon Pack (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Louis Thompson.
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James McEveley.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Ben Gladwin replaces Ryan Harley.
Attempt blocked. Wes Burns (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Foul by Martin Paterson (Bristol City).
Wes Foderingham (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Jack Stephens (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sam Baldock (Bristol City) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Derrick Williams (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Derrick Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Swindon Town).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by James McEveley.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Martin Paterson replaces Wade Elliott.
Booking
Derrick Williams (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Marlon Pack replaces Scott Wagstaff.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Brendan Moloney.
Substitution
Substitution, Swindon Town. Yaser Kasim replaces George Barker.
Booking
James McEveley (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card.
Brendan Moloney (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James McEveley (Swindon Town).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Nathan Thompson.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Swindon Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Frank Fielding.
Attempt saved. Ryan Harley (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Wade Elliott (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Alex Pritchard (Swindon Town) is shown the red card for fighting.