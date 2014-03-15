Match ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Plymouth Argyle 0-2 Scunthorpe United
Dave Syers's 10th goal of the season and a late own goal by Jake Cole saw second-placed Scunthorpe win a close game against Plymouth.
The best chance of an even first half fell to the visitors' Gary McSheffrey, who scuffed his chipped shot wide.
Argyle's Lewis Alessandra hit the post twice in the second period before Syers slid in to put the Iron in front.
In injury-time, Hakeeb Adelakun's shot cannoned back off the post and went in off unfortunate goalkeeper Cole.
The result sees Scunthorpe extend their new club-record of successive games without defeat to 21 matches.
Plymouth, themselves chasing a play-off place, gave the visitors a tough game at Home Park, Conor Hourihane forcing a fine finger-tip save from Sam Slocombe in the first half after a good lay-off from Reuben Reid.
They were unlucky not to score after the break, but Scunthorpe eventually found a way through after good work from Paul Hayes, who found midfielder Syers inside the six-yard box to prod home right-footed, and the points were sealed in fortuitous circumstances late on.
Before the game, Argyle announced that defender Guy Branston has been released from his contract with immediate effect.
The 35-year-old has been suffering with an ankle injury.
Scunthorpe United manager Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"It's a big win, they're all big wins now. It was well-deserved today and we played some outstanding football.
"It's so important that the players can manage the game out there. We were very brave out there today too, we were the away team and were playing out from the back.
"To get a clean sheet today against a team who are in fantastic form, who've won four out five, is a great achievement."
Line-ups
Plymouth
- 1Cole
- 2Berry
- 6HourihaneBooked at 73mins
- 17Nelson
- 16Trotman
- 4BlanchardSubstituted forObadeyiat 84'minutes
- 26Parsons
- 11BlizzardSubstituted forGurrieriat 84'minutes
- 7Alessandra
- 9ReidSubstituted forMorganat 84'minutes
- 14Young
Substitutes
- 8Boco
- 10Morgan
- 15Wotton
- 18Harvey
- 20Banton
- 27Gurrieri
- 28Obadeyi
Scunthorpe
- 1SlocombeBooked at 90mins
- 18Nolan
- 30Williams
- 4McAllisterSubstituted forWaterfallat 90+5'minutes
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 14Hawkridge
- 24Syers
- 27MaddenSubstituted forHayesat 63'minutes
- 29Winnall
- 28McSheffreySubstituted forAdelakunat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ribeiro
- 7Sparrow
- 13Severn
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 26Alabi
- 39Hayes
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 8,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Plymouth Argyle 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Luke Waterfall replaces Sean McAllister.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jake Cole, Plymouth Argyle. Plymouth Argyle 0, Scunthorpe United 2.
Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Booking
Sam Slocombe (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Marvin Morgan (Plymouth Argyle).
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Tope Obadeyi replaces Maxime Blanchard.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Andres Gurrieri replaces Dominic Blizzard.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Marvin Morgan replaces Reuben Reid.
Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box.
Attempt saved. Paul Hayes (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Maxime Blanchard.
Goal!
Goal! Plymouth Argyle 0, Scunthorpe United 1. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paul Hayes.
Attempt missed. Maxime Blanchard (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Hakeeb Adelakun replaces Gary McSheffrey.
Attempt missed. Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle).
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Blizzard (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean McAllister (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Neal Trotman.
Attempt saved. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Matthew Parsons.
Attempt missed. Reuben Reid (Plymouth Argyle) header from very close range is high and wide to the right.
Lewis Alessandra (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United).
Attempt saved. Dave Syers (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle).
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Conor Hourihane (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.