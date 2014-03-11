Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Arsenal 1.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal (agg 3-1)
-
- From the section Football
Arsenal exited the Champions League at the first knockout stage for the fourth year in a row after drawing at holders Bayern Munich.
A dominant Bayern, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had a Javi Martinez volley ruled out for offside before the break.
Bastian Schweinsteiger gave Bayern the lead from close range before Lukas Podolski shot high into the net to level the score on the night.
Thomas Muller had a late penalty saved as Bayern won 3-1 on aggregate.
Arsenal's European exit leaves them just two more chances to end a nine-year trophy drought this season. Arsene Wenger's men are in the FA Cup semi-final and seven points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.
The damage was done in the first leg at Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal will rue an early missed penalty by Mesut Ozil and the dismissal of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.
Few gave the Gunners much chance of overturning the 2-0 deficit at the defending European and German champions, who won a record 16th Bundesliga game in a row against Wolfsburg on Saturday to go 20 points clear at the top.
No side has ever retained the Champions League crown but, unbeaten in the league for 49 matches and now in the quarter-finals, Bayern are strongly fancied by many to make history in Lisbon in May.
Arsenal did go into the match with reasons for hope, having been the last team to prevent the German side from scoring when they beat them 2-0 at the Allianz Arena at the same stage last season, although the Gunners went out that night on away goals.
Bayern's defeat by Arsenal last season was the only game the Bavarians had failed to score in in their last 100 matches and a composed start by the hosts made the prospect of another shut-out an unlikely one.
For all their control, Arjen Robben's volley that bounced over the bar was the closest Bayern went in an uneventful opening before Martinez's volley was rightly disallowed for offside.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was looking a threat for Arsenal, who only named six substitutes because the Gunners did not realise Ryo Miyaichi was ineligible to play, as his intermittent quick breaks gave the visitors hope there was still a route back into the tie.
By the break, Bayern had enjoyed 71% of possession with a resilient Arsenal impressive defensively but needing more as an attacking threat.
The difficult task became almost impossible soon after the restart as Franck Ribery cut inside on the left and squared for Schweinsteiger, who calmly converted from close range.
Arsenal hit back immediately though as Podolski nudged Philipp Lahm off the ball, before shooting high into the net from an angle, leaving them needing two goals again to progress.
Bayern never looked threatened though as Muller was prevented from winning the match on the night for Bayern by Lukasz Fabianski's penalty save, after Robben was fouled by Laurent Koscielny.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 21Lahm
- 27Alaba
- 31Schweinsteiger
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 79mins
- 4Costa SantosBooked at 8mins
- 10Robben
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 9Mandzukic
- 19GötzeSubstituted forKroosat 59'minutes
- 7RibérySubstituted forMüllerat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 14Pizarro
- 17Boateng
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 39Kroos
Arsenal
- 21Fabianski
- 3Sagna
- 5VermaelenBooked at 83mins
- 8ArtetaBooked at 29minsSubstituted forGnabryat 77'minutes
- 4Mertesacker
- 6Koscielny
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forRosickyat 45'minutes
- 15Oxlade-ChamberlainSubstituted forFlaminiat 84'minutes
- 12Giroud
- 19Cazorla
- 9PodolskiBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 7Rosicky
- 13Viviano
- 20Flamini
- 25Jenkinson
- 44Gnabry
- 45Hayden
- Referee:
- Svein Oddvar Moen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Booking
Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Arsenal 1.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Toni Kroos.
Attempt blocked. Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tomas Rosicky.
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Lukasz Fabianski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Penalty saved! Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
Penalty FC Bayern München. Arjen Robben draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lukas Podolski.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Offside, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla tries a through ball, but Lukas Podolski is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thomas Müller replaces Franck Ribéry.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini replaces Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Booking
Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay in match Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Delay in match Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal) because of an injury.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal).
Attempt blocked. Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philipp Lahm with a cross.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Lukas Podolski (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Serge Gnabry replaces Mikel Arteta.
Attempt saved. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal).
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Javi Martínez.
Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lukas Podolski (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Toni Kroos replaces Mario Götze.