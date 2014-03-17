Scottish Cup: Albion Rovers 0-2 Rangers

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Albion Rovers v Rangers

Rangers strolled into the Scottish Cup semi-final with a one-sided replay win over Albion Rovers.

It was an improved performance from the League One champions after the first game, with their part-time League Two opponents rarely threatening.

Fraser Aird got the visitors off the mark with a sweet first-half volley.

It remained one-way traffic, but Jon Daly's second-half header was the only other reward for Rangers as they set up a semi-final against Dundee United.

Ally McCoist's men needed a late equaliser to force a replay when the sides first met eight days ago in a 1-1 draw.

Rovers worked hard in a replay switched to Hamilton Academical's New Douglas Park, and could have equalised when Cammy Bell saved well from David Crawford.

But, in truth, the Coatbridge side struggled to get out of their own half for much of the game.

Forward Calum Gallagher was handed his first start for Rangers after scoring on his debut in Saturday's league win over Dunfermline Athletic - and the teenager made an instant impact.

He picked out Aird in the box with a fine cross and his fellow 19-year-old met the ball with a brilliant first-time volley to put the Glasgow side into the lead.

Any notion that Rovers would fold after losing the early goal were dispelled as Bell was forced into a fine, parried save after Crawford collected the ball inside the area and cracked a vicious shot at the Rangers goalkeeper.

Rangers upped the pressure after that scare as Bilel Mohsni shot wide before Daly had a header take a nick off a defender and deflect past the post.

Mark McGuigan deflected another effort from Aird over the bar, Gallagher tested goalkeeper Neil Parry with a low effort and Ian Black drilled wide, but Rangers had to settle for a one-goal advantage at half-time.

With Rovers camped in their own half, Rangers' main joy was coming from crosses and Mohsni headed wide before Daly finally doubled Rangers' advantage, leaping to meet Richard Foster's cross and nodding in from close range.

It should have been 3-0 minutes later when Lee McCulloch played in Gallagher, but the steam was taken off his shot by team-mate Nicky Law's heel and it trundled into the hands of Parry.

Parry still had more to do, though, when Ross Dunlop's attempted clearance rebounded off Law and almost caught the keeper out, but he reacted brilliantly to palm the ball over the bar.

The game then settled into a lull, with Rovers not keen to expose themselves and the visitors realising the game was already won.

Alan Reid had to clear off the line in the dying seconds after a chip from Law, but the game meandered to an uneventful finish.

By then, Rangers had the job done and can now look forward to an Ibrox semi-final against Jackie McNamara's Scottish Premiership side.

Rovers, meanwhile, must settle for making about £300,000 from the two ties - an amount their chairman reckons would normally take them about 20 years to earn.