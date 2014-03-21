League Two
Oxford Utd1Hartlepool0

Oxford United 1-0 Hartlepool United

David Connolly

Oxford United beat fellow promotion-hopefuls Hartlepool to strengthen their grip on a League Two play-off place.

Jack Barmby had chances at both the start and end of the first half for Hartlepool, but saw his first effort go wide before Ryan Clarke saved well.

Simon Walton was sent off for his second yellow card and the hosts took advantage within two minutes.

David Connolly's header from David Hunt's free-kick helped the U's close the gap on third place to six points.

Sixth-placed Oxford are now six points clear of eighth-placed Southend, who were held to a goalless draw by struggling Bristol Rovers.

Oxford's victory could be Mickey Lewis's last match as caretaker manager, with chairman Ian Lenagan announcing before kick-off that a new manager should be appointed over the weekend.

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 1Clarke
  • 34Bevans
  • 13Hunt
  • 16Whing
  • 30Long
  • 6Wright
  • 15WilliamsSubstituted forPotterat 37'minutes
  • 37Ruffels
  • 9ConstableSubstituted forSmalleyat 90+3'minutes
  • 24Connolly
  • 7Rigg

Substitutes

  • 10Smalley
  • 11Potter
  • 17Rose
  • 18Davies
  • 21Crocombe
  • 22Wroe
  • 35O'Dowda

Hartlepool

  • 1Flinders
  • 19RichardsBooked at 62mins
  • 22HoldenSubstituted forPooleat 86'minutes
  • 14ComptonSubstituted forSweeneyat 78'minutes
  • 5Collins
  • 35Burgess
  • 8WaltonBooked at 75mins
  • 38Walker
  • 33James
  • 9Harewood
  • 12BarmbySubstituted forFranksat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Franks
  • 10Poole
  • 13Rafferty
  • 15Sweeney
  • 16Rowbotham
  • 21Duckworth
  • 28Hawkins
Referee:
Andy Davies
Attendance:
4,954

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0.

Attempt saved. Antony Sweeney (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.

Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Dean Smalley replaces James Constable.

Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).

Antony Sweeney (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Andrew Whing.

Attempt blocked. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alfie Potter (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. James Poole replaces Darren Holden.

(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Brad Walker.

Attempt missed. Andrew Whing (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Jack Barmby.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Darren Holden.

Attempt saved. James Constable (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Antony Sweeney replaces Jack Compton.

Goal!

Goal! Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0. David Connolly (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Hunt.

Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Compton (Hartlepool United).

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).

Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).

Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Andrew Whing (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Barmby (Hartlepool United).

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Darren Holden.

James Constable (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Burgess (Hartlepool United).

Attempt saved. Jack Barmby (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Alfie Potter (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).

Booking

Simon Walton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale372071059392067
2Chesterfield381812861362566
3Scunthorpe371617458372165
4Fleetwood371871254421261
5Burton37161384136561
6Oxford Utd381514949371259
7Plymouth37159134241154
8Southend381314114436853
9York371313114438652
10Hartlepool381310154441349
11Dag & Red371213124646049
12Cheltenham371115114247-548
13Morecambe371211144455-1147
14Newport361112134549-445
15Accrington371111154548-344
16Wimbledon371111153642-644
17Bristol Rovers371013143440-643
18Mansfield371013143750-1343
19Bury36915124142-142
20Wycombe371012153945-642
21Portsmouth37915133851-1342
22Exeter371011164249-741
23Northampton37911173048-1838
24Torquay3799193555-2036
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story