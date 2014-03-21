Match ends, Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Oxford United 1-0 Hartlepool United
Oxford United beat fellow promotion-hopefuls Hartlepool to strengthen their grip on a League Two play-off place.
Jack Barmby had chances at both the start and end of the first half for Hartlepool, but saw his first effort go wide before Ryan Clarke saved well.
Simon Walton was sent off for his second yellow card and the hosts took advantage within two minutes.
David Connolly's header from David Hunt's free-kick helped the U's close the gap on third place to six points.
Sixth-placed Oxford are now six points clear of eighth-placed Southend, who were held to a goalless draw by struggling Bristol Rovers.
Oxford's victory could be Mickey Lewis's last match as caretaker manager, with chairman Ian Lenagan announcing before kick-off that a new manager should be appointed over the weekend.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
- 1Clarke
- 34Bevans
- 13Hunt
- 16Whing
- 30Long
- 6Wright
- 15WilliamsSubstituted forPotterat 37'minutes
- 37Ruffels
- 9ConstableSubstituted forSmalleyat 90+3'minutes
- 24Connolly
- 7Rigg
Substitutes
- 10Smalley
- 11Potter
- 17Rose
- 18Davies
- 21Crocombe
- 22Wroe
- 35O'Dowda
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 19RichardsBooked at 62mins
- 22HoldenSubstituted forPooleat 86'minutes
- 14ComptonSubstituted forSweeneyat 78'minutes
- 5Collins
- 35Burgess
- 8WaltonBooked at 75mins
- 38Walker
- 33James
- 9Harewood
- 12BarmbySubstituted forFranksat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Franks
- 10Poole
- 13Rafferty
- 15Sweeney
- 16Rowbotham
- 21Duckworth
- 28Hawkins
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
- Attendance:
- 4,954
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0.
Attempt saved. Antony Sweeney (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jordan Richards.
Attempt missed. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Dean Smalley replaces James Constable.
Foul by James Constable (Oxford United).
Antony Sweeney (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
(Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Andrew Whing.
Attempt blocked. Luke James (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alfie Potter (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. James Poole replaces Darren Holden.
(Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Brad Walker.
Attempt missed. Andrew Whing (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jonathan Franks replaces Jack Barmby.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Darren Holden.
Attempt saved. James Constable (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Antony Sweeney replaces Jack Compton.
Goal!
Goal! Oxford United 1, Hartlepool United 0. David Connolly (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Hunt.
Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Compton (Hartlepool United).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).
Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Andrew Whing (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Barmby (Hartlepool United).
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Darren Holden.
James Constable (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Burgess (Hartlepool United).
Attempt saved. Jack Barmby (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Alfie Potter (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marlon Harewood (Hartlepool United).
Booking
Simon Walton (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.
Sean Rigg (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Simon Walton (Hartlepool United).