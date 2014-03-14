Oldham Athletic: Joel Byrom & Adel Gafaiti join on loan

Oldham have made two loan signings ahead of Saturday's trip to Crewe, with Joel Byrom and Adel Gafaiti joining from Preston and Norwich respectively.

Midfielder Byrom, 27, has played 41 times for North End, but has not made an appearance since early December.

"Joel's come in to bolster us and adds a bit of experience at this level, which is something we need," manager Lee Johnson told the club website.

French defender Gafaiti, 19, will stay at Boundary Park until 21 April.

He is yet to make his senior debut for the Canaries.

Johnson continued: "We searched the market for an experienced defender but we couldn't get any in. The next best option was a very good talent from Norwich, who we are lucky to get our hands on."