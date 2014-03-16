Match ends, Barcelona 7, Osasuna 0.
Barcelona 7-0 Osasuna
-
Lionel Messi's hat-trick helped Barcelona sweep aside Osasuna to close the gap on Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the Spanish title race.
Argentina star Messi glanced in at the near post, before Alexis Sanchez tucked in Jordi Alba's low centre.
Andres Iniesta's stinging 25-yarder put Barca in complete command at the break.
Two more Messi goals, along with late strikes from Cristian Tello and Pedro, saw Barca warm up for next Sunday's El Clasico against Real with an easy win.
Defending champions Barca travel to the Bernabeu knowing they need to beat their arch-rivals to stand any realistic chance of retaining the La Liga title.
Gerardo Martino's men are four points behind leaders Real, and one adrift of Atletico, with 10 matches left to play. Both Madrid sides earned narrow 1-0 wins on Saturday.
Even if the Catalans win in the Spanish capital, they are relying on other teams to take points off a Real side unbeaten in 18 league matches.
After suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid last weekend, Barca boss Martino demanded his team "change their image" against Osasuna. And the Argentine watched his players respond with a contrasting performance at the Nou Camp.
The hosts were intent on taking control before half-time, scoring three goals in the space of 16 minutes, to leave relegation-threatened Osasuna floundering.
Already Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer in competitive matches, Messi's treble took him past Paulino Alcantara's club record of 369 goals in all matches including friendlies.
He poked in the opener from Sanchez's right-wing cross before Barca left-back Alba, after a neat one-two with Iniesta, supplied a low ball from the left for the Chilean to tuck in.
Iniesta netted his first goal from open play since the final day of last season and then combined with Messi, who arrowed in from a tight angle, for the fourth.
But rampant Barca refused to ease off. Three goals in the final 12 minutes saw Martino's men rack up a seven-goal haul for the second time this season, following the opening-day thrashing of Levante.
Substitute Tello, in his first involvement after replacing Sanchez in the 77th minute, cut in from the left and danced past a number of Osasuna defenders to bend in.
Messi converted a Dani Alves pass for his 31st of the season, before turning provider for Pedro to complete the rout.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1Valdés
- 22Alves da Silva
- 18Alba
- 16Busquets
- 15Bartra
- 14MascheranoBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCorreiaat 82'minutes
- 6HernándezSubstituted forSongat 62'minutes
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9SánchezSubstituted forTelloat 77'minutes
- 7Pedro
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 4Fábregas
- 11Neymar
- 13Pinto Colorado
- 17Song
- 20Tello
- 21Correia
Osasuna
- 13Fernández
- 15Sanjurjo Maté
- 24Damiá
- 20Silva
- 22Loties
- 14ArribasBooked at 48mins
- 16CejudoBooked at 82mins
- 23Loe
- 19Riera MagemSubstituted forAcuna Caballeroat 84'minutes
- 21TorresSubstituted forPuñalat 70'minutes
- 9ArmenterosSubstituted forLobatoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Riesgo
- 4Flaño
- 5Ortiz Toribio
- 7Acuna Caballero
- 10Puñal
- 17Lobato
- 18Omwu
- Referee:
- José Antonio Teixeira Vitienes
- Attendance:
- 71,764
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 7, Osasuna 0.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 7, Osasuna 0. Pedro (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Offside, Osasuna. Álvaro Cejudo tries a through ball, but Javier Acuña is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 6, Osasuna 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Cejudo (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Francisco Puñal.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Javier Acuña replaces Oriol Riera.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Adriano replaces Javier Mascherano.
Booking
Álvaro Cejudo (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Cejudo (Osasuna).
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 5, Osasuna 0. Cristian Tello (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Cristian Tello replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Foul by Alexandre Song (Barcelona).
Francisco Puñal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Andrés.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Cejudo (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Damiá with a cross.
Hand ball by Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Pedro following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Francisco Puñal replaces Roberto Torres.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Víctor Valdés.
Attempt saved. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Francisco Silva.
Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oriol Riera (Osasuna).
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Oier (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Osasuna. Francisco Silva tries a through ball, but Oriol Riera is caught offside.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Javier Mascherano.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 4, Osasuna 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrés Iniesta.
Attempt blocked. Dani Alves (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Cristian Lobato replaces Emiliano Armenteros.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Alexandre Song replaces Xavi.
Booking
Javier Mascherano (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
Álvaro Cejudo (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Oriol Riera (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Dani Alves (Barcelona).
Oriol Riera (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.