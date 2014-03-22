Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1ReadingReading2

Birmingham City 1-2 Reading

Birmingham City 1-2 Reading

Jobi McAnuff

Captain Jobi McAnuff scored twice to move Reading into the play-off places and inflict more home woe on struggling Birmingham in the process.

McAnuff opened the scoring against the run of play, finding the bottom corner before the break after the hosts failed to clear a Royston Drenthe cross.

Birmingham quickly equalised through a Paul Caddis penalty after Callum Reilly was fouled by Kaspars Gorkss.

But McAnuff converted Chris Gunter's low cross to secure a late win.

The victory ensured Reading capitalised on Nottingham Forest's heavy 5-0 defeat by Derby to leapfrog the Midlanders in the table and occupy the sixth and final play-off spot.

At the other end of the table, Birmingham are five points clear of the relegation zone and remain without a home win since October.

The Blues have now lost four of their last five games, with their last win a 2-1 victory at Blackpool on 22 February.

Birmingham began well, with Federico Macheda forcing Alex McCarthy into a reflex save. But after a promising period, the hosts fell behind.

Drenthe made inroads down the right for Reading before crossing into the box and when the home side failed to clear, McAnuff had time and space to hit the target.

Four minutes later, however, parity was restored as Gorkss was penalised for tripping Reilly inside the box. Referee Dean Whitestone pointed to the spot and Caddis levelled.

Birmingham were lively going forward and Macheda again went close, heading onto the crossbar.

But Reading were more clinical in front of goal and McAnuff struck at the far post eight minutes from time to earn his team a valuable win.

Birmingham manager Lee Clark:

"I feel really disappointed for the players because the one result that shouldn't have happened was a defeat for us.

"The minimum we should have got was a point. We played good stuff, we competed with a really good team and it's tough for the players to take.

"We have to regroup. There were a lot of positives to take from this but the lads are hurting and it's a quiet dressing room."

Reading manager Nigel Adkins:

"They were two excellent goals and, watching it back, two excellent footballing goals.

"I'm surprised [McAnuff] hasn't scored more and it's not as if he's not had chances but it's great that he's gone and scored them here and all being well he'll go on a nice run now.

"We wanted to win the division but great credit to Leicester and Burnley for what they've done so far this season. We're in the play-off race and it's a very exciting time in the season for everybody."

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Randolph
  • 31Caddis
  • 17Reilly
  • 36HuwsSubstituted forBlackettat 29'minutes
  • 14Packwood
  • 4Robinson
  • 7Burke
  • 23Spector
  • 9Macheda
  • 12NovakSubstituted forIbeat 45'minutesBooked at 71mins
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forZigicat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Ibe
  • 11Lovenkrands
  • 13Doyle
  • 19Zigic
  • 20Lee
  • 35Rusnák
  • 37Blackett

Reading

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21McCarthy
  • 2Gunter
  • 37Obita
  • 20GuthrieBooked at 67mins
  • 5Pearce
  • 17Gorkss
  • 19Robson-KanuSubstituted forMcClearyat 55'minutes
  • 16Akpan
  • 9Le FondreSubstituted forPogrebnyakat 55'minutes
  • 10DrentheSubstituted forBlackmanat 87'minutes
  • 11McAnuff

Substitutes

  • 1Federici
  • 3Kelly
  • 7Pogrebnyak
  • 12McCleary
  • 22Blackman
  • 25Taylor
  • 35Hector
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
13,409

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamReading
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Reading 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Reading 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).

  4. Post update

    Jordon Ibe (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Nick Blackman (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Reilly (Birmingham City).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Kaspars Gorkss.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Burke (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Zigic.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Alex McCarthy.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nikola Zigic (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Chris Burke with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City. Darren Randolph tries a through ball, but Federico Macheda is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Nick Blackman replaces Royston Drenthe.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Reading. Alex McCarthy tries a through ball, but Pavel Pogrebnyak is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 1, Reading 2. Jobi McAnuff (Reading) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Gunter following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pavel Pogrebnyak (Reading) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Gunter (Reading) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jobi McAnuff (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny Guthrie.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alex Pearce (Reading) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Danny Guthrie with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Royston Drenthe (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Paul Robinson (Birmingham City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester36256569343581
2Burnley372113362313176
3Derby37199965432266
4QPR37199946321466
5Wigan361881050351562
6Reading3716111058421659
7Nottm Forest37141585546957
8Brighton361511103930956
9Ipswich371412114842654
10Blackburn361311124445-150
11Bournemouth371310144552-749
12Watford3612121253431048
13Leeds36138155052-247
14Middlesbrough371015124541445
15Sheff Wed371112144643345
16Huddersfield37128174751-444
17Bolton37914144854-641
18Blackpool371011163252-2041
19Doncaster371010173354-2140
20Birmingham37910184453-937
21Charlton34711162544-1932
22Millwall37711193364-3132
23Yeovil37710203557-2231
24Barnsley36611193163-3229
View full Championship table

