Doncaster 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Doncaster moved further away from the relegation zone with a South Yorkshire derby victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Chris Brown scored the only goal of the game with a tap-in after 32 minutes to take Rovers eight points clear of the bottom three.
Wednesday's Leon Best, who had missed a chance before Brown's goal, saw his header saved well by Sam Johnstone in the second half.
David Cotterill almost sealed the win for Rovers late on.
Doncaster are now unbeaten in four games and have won their last five meetings with the Owls, a run going back to November 2008.
The Owls came into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Birmingham and 3-0 success over QPR and they started brightly against their rivals, with Best missing a sitter from close range.
James Coppinger had a chance for Doncaster but shot straight at Chris Kirkland before the hosts took the lead. Billy Sharp's shot was saved by Kirkland and Brown tapped in the rebound.
In the second half, Johnstone pulled off a save from Chris Maguire, before Kirkland denied Cotterill at the other end.
Johnstone kept out Best's flicked header and Sam Hutchinson then headed over from a corner as the Owls looked for a leveller.
But it never came and Cotterill's late free-kick had to be tipped past by Kirkland to prevent a 2-0 scoreline.
Doncaster manager Paul Dickov:
"I thought our togetherness and character ran right through the team.
"It wasn't the best we've played, by any means, but sometimes you just have to roll your sleeves up and dig out a result. The boys were fantastic.
"Sometimes it's even sweeter when you get the points through sheer hard work and determination."
Sheffield Wednesday boss Stuart Gray:
"It was the sort of game where the first goal would probably end up defining the game.
"We thought Chris Brown was offside for their goal. Maybe they got a lucky break there but far too many of our boys had an off day.
"Our final ball was really poor. The quality on the ball let us down.
"We said 'go again' after beating Queens Park Rangers but it was probably a game too far for us."
Line-ups
Doncaster
- 33Johnstone
- 26Coppinger
- 3Husband
- 18Keegan
- 20Méité
- 2Quinn
- 7Duffy
- 19Wellens
- 10Sharp
- 9Brown
- 11Cotterill
Substitutes
- 1Turnbull
- 4Furman
- 12McCullough
- 21De Val Fernandez
- 22Robinson
- 31Stevens
- 35Ferguson
Sheff Wed
- 1Kirkland
- 2Buxton
- 17Helan
- 22PalmerSubstituted forJohnsonat 75'minutes
- 8Onyewu
- 36Loovens
- 25LaverySubstituted forHutchinsonat 50'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 20Lee
- 42Best
- 34NuhiuSubstituted forAfobeat 63'minutes
- 18Maguire
Substitutes
- 11Johnson
- 14Coke
- 19Mattock
- 26Martinez
- 28Afobe
- 32Llera
- 41Hutchinson
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 12,609
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Mark Duffy tries a through ball, but David Cotterill is caught offside.
Chris Brown (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Buxton (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Chris Kirkland.
Attempt saved. David Cotterill (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Foul by Jermaine Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday).
James Husband (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday).
Mark Duffy (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Chris Kirkland (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdoulaye Méité (Doncaster Rovers).
Foul by Lewis Buxton (Sheffield Wednesday).
Billy Sharp (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Sam Johnstone (Doncaster Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chris Maguire with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Husband.
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Richard Wellens tries a through ball, but Chris Brown is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jermaine Johnson replaces Liam Palmer.
Attempt blocked. Chris Maguire (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is blocked. Assisted by Leon Best.
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Richard Wellens tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by James Husband.
Abdoulaye Méité (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers).
Benik Afobe (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Richard Wellens (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leon Best (Sheffield Wednesday).
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Coppinger with a cross.
Chris Brown (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oguchi Onyewu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Benik Afobe replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Offside, Doncaster Rovers. Mark Duffy tries a through ball, but Billy Sharp is caught offside.