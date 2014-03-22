Scottish Championship
Dumbarton0Dundee1

Dumbarton 0-1 Dundee

Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren saves Bryan Prunty's penalty for Dumbarton

Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren's late penalty save proved crucial as the Scottish Championship leaders secured a narrow win over Dumbarton.

Peter MacDonald had just capitalised on a mistake by keeper Stephen Grindlay to fire the visitors ahead when the Sons won a spot-kick.

Christopher Kane was brought down by Kyle Benedictus but Letheren blocked Bryan Prunty's effort from 12 yards.

And the result preserved Dundee's one-point advantage over Hamilton.

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Grindlay
  • 2McGinn
  • 9Megginson
  • 24Miller
  • 5McLaughlin
  • 4Graham
  • 6TurnerSubstituted forGilhaneyat 66'minutes
  • 16LintonSubstituted forPruntyat 84'minutes
  • 17Nish
  • 21Kane
  • 15KirkpatrickSubstituted forFlemingat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Gilhaney
  • 8Agnew
  • 11McDougall
  • 12Prunty
  • 14Fleming
  • 19Ewings
  • 26Murray

Dundee

  • 1Letheren
  • 2IrvineBooked at 56mins
  • 5Dyer
  • 6Davidson
  • 18Gallagher
  • 17BenedictusBooked at 78mins
  • 7RileyBooked at 89mins
  • 8McBrideSubstituted forRaeat 23'minutes
  • 27NadeSubstituted forMacDonaldat 59'minutes
  • 20McAlister
  • 11ConroySubstituted forBeattieat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Lockwood
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Rae
  • 16Doris
  • 24Twardzik
  • 25Cummins
  • 29Beattie
Referee:
Brian Colvin
Attendance:
1,222

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home20
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1.

Attempt saved. Jim McAlister (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Booking

Nicholas Riley (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicholas Riley (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Mark Gilhaney (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Penalty Dumbarton. Christopher Kane draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Bryan Prunty replaces Scott Linton.

Goal!

Goal! Dumbarton 0, Dundee 1. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the bottom left corner.

Booking

Kyle Benedictus (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Michael Miller (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Craig Beattie replaces Ryan Conroy.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Garry Fleming replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Attempt blocked. Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Gary Irvine.

Attempt saved. Colin Nish (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Mark McLaughlin (Dumbarton).

Nicholas Riley (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Gilhaney replaces Chris Turner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark McLaughlin.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Chris Turner.

Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Christopher Kane (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Rae (Dundee).

Colin Nish (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).

Attempt blocked. Peter MacDonald (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Peter MacDonald replaces Christian Nade.

Attempt missed. Chris Turner (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Mitchel Megginson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gavin Rae (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Mark McLaughlin (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee29175743222156
2Hamilton29167649292055
3Falkirk29138843291447
4Queen of Sth29136104132945
5Dumbarton28116115150139
6Livingston29116124545039
7Alloa29107122936-737
8Raith Rovers2999113947-836
9Cowdenbeath2985163960-2129
10Morton2837182352-2916
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

