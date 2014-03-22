Dumbarton 0-1 Dundee

From the section

Dundee goalkeeper Kyle Letheren's late penalty save proved crucial as the Scottish Championship leaders secured a narrow win over Dumbarton.

Peter MacDonald had just capitalised on a mistake by keeper Stephen Grindlay to fire the visitors ahead when the Sons won a spot-kick.

Christopher Kane was brought down by Kyle Benedictus but Letheren blocked Bryan Prunty's effort from 12 yards.

And the result preserved Dundee's one-point advantage over Hamilton.