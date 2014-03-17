BBC Sport - MLS: Jermain Defoe scores twice on debut for Toronto FC

Jermain Defoe scores twice during his Major League Soccer debut for Toronto FC, securing a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders.

The former Tottenham striker gave Toronto the lead in the 17th minute, then added a second goal seven minutes later from a careless Seattle back pass.

Defoe still harbours hopes of being part of England's World Cup squad and his performance will have given boss Roy Hodgson a timely reminder of his goal-scoring talents.

Pictures courtesy of MLS

Available to UK users only.

