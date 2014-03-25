Match ends, Bournemouth 4, Leeds United 1.
Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United
Bournemouth ensured that a bad week for Leeds continued with a heavy defeat thanks to a brace apiece from Yann Kermorgant and Lewis Grabban.
The Cherries had never beaten Leeds but were cruising at half-time. Kermorgant flicked in a shot from Simon Francis and Grabban then slid home.
Grabban then hammered in a third and Kermorgant headed in Matt Ritchie's cross after the break.
Leeds did register when Ross McCormack scored his 26th goal of the season.
A traumatic season off the pitch for Leeds reached a new low on Monday when owner Massimo Cellino was disqualified from buying the club by the Football League.
Cellino told BBC Sport that the club need "help, blood and money" in "hours, not days" and this chastening defeat - which leaves Brian McDermott's men in 14th place, five points behind Bournemouth and 12 points adrift of the play-off places, will only add to his pain.
The game was over inside half an hour. Leeds were unable to cope with Bournemouth's set-pieces and the home team were ahead inside two minutes through Kermorgant.
Grabban quickly added two more, his second a powerful shot past Jack Butland after more good work from Francis, and Kermorgant was left completely unmarked to head a fourth.
Leeds - who host Doncaster at the weekend - have now won two of the last nine games.
Bournemouth assistant manager Jason Tindall:
"If we can keep working as hard as we are and performing how we are then hopefully we can close that gap to the play-offs and come the end of the season who knows what can happen.
"Earlier in the season we didn't get what we deserved in a number of games but in the last 10 games or so our performances have been terrific."
Leeds manager Brian McDermott:
"We need the ownership of this club to be sorted in the right and proper way.
"It does affect what is going on, on the pitch - there is no doubt about that.
"I have not had this before, a team that concedes four or five goals and we need to sort it out very, very quickly."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 14Harte
- 8Arter
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 30RitchieSubstituted forRantieat 78'minutes
- 4SurmanSubstituted forO'Kaneat 54'minutes
- 9Grabban
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forPitmanat 83'minutes
- 7Pugh
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 10Pitman
- 15A Smith
- 16MacDonald
- 22Ward
- 28Rantie
- 32O'Kane
Leeds
- 30Butland
- 25Byram
- 16Pugh
- 6MurphySubstituted forStewartat 58'minutes
- 4Lees
- 5Pearce
- 36Mowatt
- 8Austin
- 44McCormack
- 20Smith
- 10HuntSubstituted forWhiteat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 14White
- 18Tonge
- 22Wootton
- 24Zaliukas
- 28Stewart
- 33Cairns
- 37Walters
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 10,109
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 4, Leeds United 1.
Attempt saved. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Aidan White (Leeds United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Brett Pitman.
Attempt blocked. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Foul by Brett Pitman (Bournemouth).
Ross McCormack (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Mowatt (Leeds United).
Ian Harte (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Stewart (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Pugh with a cross.
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Byram (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane with a through ball.
Ian Harte (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross McCormack (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Yann Kermorgant (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lees (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Jason Pearce (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Attempt saved. Tokelo Rantie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Arter with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Matt Ritchie.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lees (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a cross.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Harry Arter.
Simon Francis (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McCormack (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron Stewart.
Offside, Bournemouth. Eunan O'Kane tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Tommy Elphick.
Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 4, Leeds United 1. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
Offside, Bournemouth. Yann Kermorgant tries a through ball, but Lewis Grabban is caught offside.
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth).
Ross McCormack (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jack Butland.
Attempt saved. Steve Cook (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ian Harte with a cross.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jason Pearce.