Match ends, Crawley Town 0, Sheffield United 2.
Crawley Town 0-2 Sheffield United
Sheffield United edged closer to the play-offs after a Conor Coady double gave them a comfortable win at Crawley.
Coady opened his account in the first half when Jamie Murphy's cross reached him and he fired home.
The hosts had their chances but both Mark Connolly and Andy Drury failed to find the back of the net.
The Blades made sure of the win when Murphy again found Coady from his delivery and the on-loan Liverpool midfielder slotted in at the back post.
Nigel Clough's side are seven points off sixth-placed Peterborough with games in hand on the teams around them.
Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:
"There were a lot of positives from the game, which I will keep, in terms of we kept the ball. I was disappointed in the final third of the pitch, everything before that was excellent and I can't fault anyone or there effort, we just lacked that spark.
"Their goalkeeper has made some brilliant saves so we kept him busy but we should've have been more clinical.
"There is not too much for me to complain about because there was an incredible effort and the result flattered Sheffield.
"We have an incredible next five matches, with four of them away from home and I suppose we are suffering from the bad weather we had in January and we seem to do things the hard way."
Line-ups
Crawley
- 1Jones
- 3Sadler
- 7Clarke
- 10Drury
- 4Connolly
- 5McFadzeanBooked at 79mins
- 8TorresSubstituted forProctorat 66'minutes
- 12Walsh
- 21Jones
- 18TubbsSubstituted forFallonat 80'minutes
- 15Bulman
Substitutes
- 9Fallon
- 14Proctor
- 16Kaikai
- 17Boateng
- 25Maddison
- 28Dicker
- 29Connolly
Sheff Utd
- 1Howard
- 4Brayford
- 28FreemanBooked at 52mins
- 8Doyle
- 5MaguireBooked at 90mins
- 15Collins
- 14McGinn
- 17Coady
- 9PorterSubstituted forPaynterat 81'minutes
- 23MurphySubstituted forKhanat 90+5'minutes
- 22DaviesSubstituted forDimaioat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Flynn
- 11Baxter
- 18Paynter
- 21Scougall
- 25Long
- 29Khan
- 42Dimaio
- Referee:
- Graham Horwood
- Attendance:
- 3,622
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Sheffield United 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Otis Khan replaces Jamie Murphy.
Booking
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Michael Jones (Crawley Town).
(Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Connor Dimaio replaces Ben Davies.
Attempt saved. Matthew Sadler (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Billy Paynter (Sheffield United).
Attempt saved. Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Paynter replaces Chris Porter.
Attempt missed. Stephen McGinn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Rory Fallon replaces Matt Tubbs.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Michael Jones (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Brayford (Sheffield United).
Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Jamie Proctor (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Neill Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Jamie Proctor replaces Sergio Torres.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Sheffield United 2. Conor Coady (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Andy Drury (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Neill Collins (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matt Tubbs (Crawley Town).
Booking
Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Sergio Torres (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Freeman (Sheffield United).
Kyle McFadzean (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neill Collins (Sheffield United).
Hand ball by Michael Jones (Crawley Town).
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Matthew Sadler.
Foul by Mark Connolly (Crawley Town).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Sheffield United 1.