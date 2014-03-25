Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Colchester United 2.
Wolves 4-2 Colchester United
Leaders Wolves survived a scare against Colchester to go four points clear at the top of League One.
The hosts led inside two minutes when Michael Jacobs' cross found the net, before David Edwards seized on a loose backpass and James Henry tapped in.
But Colchester fought back, with Alex Gilbey's header and David Wright's volley setting up a tense finish.
Freddie Sears hit a post for the visitors before Wolves sub Nouha Dicko rounded goalkeeper Sam Walker to score.
Wolves dominated possession from the start of a one-sided first half, leading 3-0 at the break.
Leon Clarke three times went close to his first goal at Molineux since returning to the club from Coventry.
Clarke had a header saved by Walker and another fly narrowly wide. And, when Walker turned his effort into Henry's path just before the break, the winger netted the rebound.
Jacobs and Edwards both missed excellent chances at the start of the second half before Colchester's stirring fightback.
Kenny Jackett's side had to endure a nervous finale until Dicko sealed a 14th home league win of the season with virtually the last kick.
Wolves' victory - combined with Brentford's 3-0 defeat at Rotherham - strengthens their title aspirations.
Colchester, meanwhile, are now just four points clear of the League One drop zone.
Wolves boss Kenny Jackett told BBC WM:
"You see a lot of comebacks in football and Colchester have a lot of spirit.
"They changed their system, went went to a diamond and caused us problems.
"Things weren't perfect. You can't just expect it happen. But four goals at home is a big positive and overall I felt we deserved to win.
"With us winning and Brentford losing, it's been a good night for us."
Colchester United manager Joe Dunne told BBC Essex:
"I thought the second half we were excellent. We made some substitutions, tactically changed the shape, and had a great response.
"Freddie Sears hits the post, could make it 3-3. We were going for it at the end and left ourselves open a bit at the back.
"In the end 4-2 looks harsh. I know they had a lot of chances, but that's not my fault they missed them.
"I have to pay great credit to the players, in the second half they really dug in deep and showed great character again."
Line-ups
Wolves
- 13Ikeme
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 14EvansSubstituted forSakoat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 5Stearman
- 6Batth
- 7Henry
- 11McDonald
- 9ClarkeSubstituted forDickoat 76'minutes
- 4EdwardsSubstituted forPriceat 53'minutes
- 27Jacobs
Substitutes
- 3Elokobi
- 10Sako
- 19Price
- 20McAlinden
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 31McCarey
- 40Dicko
Colchester
- 44Walker
- 39SesayBooked at 90mins
- 3Dickson
- 22Gilbey
- 4Okuonghae
- 18Eastman
- 21MasseySubstituted forSzmodicsat 65'minutes
- 2Wright
- 17IbehreSubstituted forMorrisonat 55'minutes
- 6EastmondBooked at 22minsSubstituted forSearsat 55'minutes
- 25Vose
Substitutes
- 1Cousins
- 9Morrison
- 11Sears
- 15Bean
- 23Olufemi
- 40Szmodics
- 41Bonne
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
- Attendance:
- 17,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Colchester United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 4, Colchester United 2. Nouha Dicko (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Alie Sesay (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alie Sesay (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Dominic Vose (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Ryan Dickson (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominic Vose (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ryan Dickson.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Magnus Okuonghae.
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Freddie Sears (Colchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.
Attempt missed. Ryan Dickson (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sammie Szmodics.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sammie Szmodics (Colchester United).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bakary Sako replaces Lee Evans.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nouha Dicko replaces Leon Clarke.
Attempt missed. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Tom Eastman.
Attempt blocked. Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Colchester United 2. David Wright (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Freddie Sears with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Sammie Szmodics replaces Gavin Massey.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Leon Clarke (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Magnus Okuonghae (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 3, Colchester United 1. Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dominic Vose with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Clinton Morrison replaces Jabo Ibehre.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Freddie Sears replaces Craig Eastmond.