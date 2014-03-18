Wigan sign West Ham midfielder Jack Collison on loan

Wigan Athletic have signed West Ham midfielder Jack Collison on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Wales international could make his debut on Saturday against Watford and is eligible to play in the FA Cup.

"Jack is exactly what we needed," said Latics boss Uwe Rosler.

"He can play in a few positions, has terrific experience of both the Premier League and the Championship and will heighten competition for places."

Rosler has now brought in Ryan Tunnicliffe, Martyn Waghorn, Nicky Maynard, Josh McEachran and Markus Holgersson as well as Collison.

The Latics have injury problem in midfield, with Ben Watson suffering a double leg break in February, while Chris McCann has been ruled out for the rest of the season following his fractured knee-cap and Roger Espinoza is sidelined after a hernia operation.

"After we lost Ben, Chris and Roger, we have now brought in two great signings in Ryan Tunnicliffe and Jack Collison," added Rosler, whose side drew 3-3 with Yeovil on Tuesday.

Collison is a youth product at West Ham and has made more than 100 first-team appearances. He had a spell on loan at Bournemouth last year and has 17 caps for Wales.