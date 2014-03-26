West Ham United 2-1 Hull City

Premier League
By Luke Reddy

BBC Sport

A calamitous James Chester own goal gifted West Ham victory over 10-man Hull and moved them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Allardyce's side took the lead through Mark Noble's penalty after Hull keeper Allan McGregor was sent off for bringing down Mohamed Diame.

Nikica Jelavic fortuitously deflected in to level, but Chester diverted Guy Demel's cross in minutes later.

Tom Huddlestone forced a smart save from Adrian but the home side held on.

The Hammers' inability to push on and make their numerical advantage pay saw their supporters greet the final whistle with boos.

Allardyce cupped his ear to highlight his surprise at the criticism, after his side had ended a run of three league losses, his worst run of defeats since becoming manager in 2011.

His side have lost 17 points from winning positions during the campaign, but despite not creating a clear opening in the second half, they won by the odd goal for the first time this season and leapfrogged Hull to move 11th in the table.

Defeat means Hull remain one short of the 10 victories that manager Steve Bruce has set as a survival target, while West Ham, on 34 points, are four short of the tally Allardyce feels will secure their place in the league.

Booing distracted players - Allardyce

After early efforts from Stewart Downing and Matthew Taylor, the game's moment of controversy arrived in bizarre circumstance when McGregor clattered Diame.

The Senegal international appeared to control the ball with his hand and referee Mike Dean did not initially penalise McGregor's clumsy challenge - but his assistant Scott Ledger instructed that a penalty should be awarded and a red card issued.

McGregor, who was hurt in the collision, left the field and Mark Noble - an ever-present for the Hammers this season - stepped up to slot to the left of substitute goalkeeper Steve Harper.

West Ham v Hull
Referee Mike Dean needed help from his assistant before giving a penalty and sending off Allan McGregor

The sending off forced a major tactical rethink for Hull, as Alex Bruce - deployed in a rare holding midfield role - was taken off so that Harper could come on, and strikers Nikica Jelavic and Shane Long were kept in attack.

Their bravery was almost rewarded when Tom Huddlestone fired over and Maynor Figueroa forced a save from Adrian with a stinging shot.

And West Ham failed to heed the warning of Hull's late first-half flourish as they allowed Hull to start the second period quickly and Huddlestone's free-kick cannoned off Jelavic and past the helpless Adrian.

Bruce 'baffled' by 'ludicrous' decision

The Croatian's fourth league goal of the season makes him the Tigers' top scorer, but hope turned to misery moments later when Chester put into his own net.

The 25-year-old swung at Guy Demel's hopeful cross when under no pressure and diverted the ball in off his knee.

In response, Huddlestone fired a long-range shot which forced Adrian to save and Chester headed over from 12 yards.

The FA Cup semi-finalists could however not muster a clear opening and West Ham, who travel to 18th placed Sunderland on Monday, closed out the win.

Line-ups

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 20Demel
  • 3McCartney
  • 16Noble
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forJohnsonat 9'minutes
  • 5Tomkins
  • 23Downing
  • 14Taylor
  • 9Carroll
  • 4Nolan
  • 21DiaméSubstituted forColeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Armero
  • 12Vaz Te
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 24Cole
  • 26Cole
  • 28Johnson
  • 47Nocerino

Hull

  • 1McGregorBooked at 23mins
  • 27El Mohamady
  • 3FigueroaSubstituted forRoseniorat 59'minutes
  • 6Davies
  • 4BruceSubstituted forHarperat 25'minutes
  • 5Chester
  • 14LivermoreBooked at 18mins
  • 7Meyler
  • 18JelavicSubstituted forSagboat 82'minutes
  • 21Long
  • 8Huddlestone

Substitutes

  • 2Rosenior
  • 10Koren
  • 12Fryatt
  • 20Sagbo
  • 22Harper
  • 24Aluko
  • 29Quinn
Referee:
Mike Dean
Attendance:
31,033

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamHull
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, West Ham United 2, Hull City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, Hull City 1.

Foul by Curtis Davies (Hull City).

James Tomkins (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Liam Rosenior (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Shane Long with a cross.

Attempt missed. James Chester (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross.

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Liam Rosenior.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Adrián.

Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo.

Attempt saved. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Yannick Sagbo replaces Nikica Jelavic.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Guy Demel.

Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).

Guy Demel (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by James Tomkins.

Offside, Hull City. Shane Long tries a through ball, but Nikica Jelavic is caught offside.

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Joe Cole replaces Mohamed Diamé.

Offside, West Ham United. Stewart Downing tries a through ball, but Andy Carroll is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin Nolan.

Substitution

Substitution, Hull City. Liam Rosenior replaces Maynor Figueroa because of an injury.

Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).

David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mark Noble.

Goal!

Own Goal by James Chester, Hull City. West Ham United 2, Hull City 1.

Offside, Hull City. Jake Livermore tries a through ball, but Nikica Jelavic is caught offside.

Attempt missed. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Curtis Davies with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Matthew Taylor (West Ham United).

Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! West Ham United 1, Hull City 1. Nikica Jelavic (Hull City) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone following a set piece situation.

Attempt blocked. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by George McCartney (West Ham United).

Shane Long (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United).

Jake Livermore (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins West Ham United 1, Hull City 0.

