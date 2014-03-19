Dan Gosling: Newcastle midfielder fined for breaching betting rules

Newcastle midfielder Dan Gosling has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association for breaching betting rules.

Gosling, 24, had admitted a misconduct charge on 10 March following "multiple breaches" of the rules.

They do not relate to matches involving Newcastle or Blackpool, where he has been on loan this season.

Gosling's breach of betting rules relates to Rule E8(b) of the FA's regulations.

The rule states a player "shall not bet, either directly or indirectly" on matches involving themselves or their team - or a competition they play in or have played in.

In addition, players are prohibited from betting on "any other matter concerning or related to any club participating in any league competition that the participant is participating in or has participated in during that season".

Gosling was a regular for Blackpool during his three-month stint at the Championship side but has only made three substitute appearances since returning to the Magpies at the start of January.

Tottenham midfielder Andros Townsend was fined £18,000 last June and banned for four months, with three of those months suspended, for breaching betting regulations.

Crystal Palace striker Cameron Jerome, then at Stoke, received a £50,000 fine in August for the same offence.

However, it is believed neither player was charged over bets relating to games in which they or their clubs were involved.

Accrington Stanley managing director Robert Heys was suspended from football for 21 months and fined £1,000 after admitting 735 breaches of FA betting rules in August.

Three players for Southern League Division One Central club AFC Hayes were also suspended and fined in December over multiple betting rule breaches.

More recently, Barnet right-back Andy Yiadom was fined £1,000 and warned about his future conduct regarding FA Rule E8(b).