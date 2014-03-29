Match ends, Birmingham City 2, Bournemouth 4.
Birmingham City 2-4 Bournemouth
Bournemouth boosted their outside hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs as Birmingham failed at home again.
The Cherries, who have won six of their last seven games, stormed into a 3-0 lead through Matt Ritchie and a Lewis Grabban double, his second a penalty.
Ian Harte curled in a fourth for Bournemouth before Birmingham rallied.
On-loan Manchester United striker Federico Macheda was twice on target for City after half-time, but it is now 15 winless home games for Birmingham.
Bournemouth's fine run of form has propelled them to within five points of sixth-placed Reading.
Three goals in a 13-minute first-half spell helped the Cherries to maintain an unbeaten record at Birmingham in seven visits.
The home side had no answer to Bournemouth's attacking intent as they created an impressive opening goal which was initiated by Ian Harte.
His low cross from the left was collected by Grabban who picked out Ritchie on the right and the striker made no mistake with a well-struck cross-shot past keeper Darren Randolph.
Grabban was on hand to tap home a simple second at the far post after Marc Pugh's cross was deflected into his path.
Randolph's afternoon got worse when he unnecessarily brought down Grabban, who scored from the penalty spot for his 19th goal of the season.
Harte compounded Birmingham's embarrassment with a 52nd-minute strike from distance which arced into Randolph's net.
To their credit, Birmingham fought back and Macheda grabbed Birmingham's first when he scored with a low left-footed shot following a headed pass from Jordon Ibe.
Macheda notched his second with a 20-yard volley but Bournemouth were deserved victors.
Birmingham manager Lee Clark: "We scored twice at home and do not get a point. This tells me where we have to improve massively.
"The goals sent us tumbling and knocked us for six. We knew they would be a threat down the wings and it was so disappointing."
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe on his side's play-off hopes: "It is going to be difficult. If you look at the clubs above us, their destiny is in their hands not ours.
"They are the team with experience but if we carry on the way we are playing and showing a fearless attitude, then who knows what we are capable of achieving."
Line-ups
Birmingham
- 1RandolphBooked at 28mins
- 23Spector
- 37Blackett
- 17Reilly
- 6MartinSubstituted forLovenkrandsat 79'minutes
- 4Robinson
- 7Burke
- 31CaddisBooked at 85mins
- 19ZigicSubstituted forNovakat 56'minutes
- 22ShinnieSubstituted forMachedaat 34'minutes
- 8Ibe
Substitutes
- 9Macheda
- 11Lovenkrands
- 12Novak
- 13Doyle
- 20Lee
- 27Ferguson
- 35Rusnák
Bournemouth
- 42Camp
- 2Francis
- 14Harte
- 8ArterSubstituted forWardat 90+3'minutes
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 30Ritchie
- 32O'Kane
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forSurmanat 78'minutes
- 9GrabbanBooked at 90mins
- 7PughSubstituted forFraserat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Allsop
- 4Surman
- 10Pitman
- 15A Smith
- 20Fraser
- 22Ward
- 28Rantie
- Referee:
- Mick Russell
- Attendance:
- 13,875
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 2, Bournemouth 4.
Foul by Simon Francis (Bournemouth).
Jordon Ibe (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Bournemouth. Lewis Grabban tries a through ball, but Matt Ritchie is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Elliott Ward replaces Harry Arter.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyler Blackett (Birmingham City).
Offside, Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Harry Arter is caught offside.
Booking
Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth).
Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth).
Chris Burke (Birmingham City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jonathan Spector.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Harte from a direct free kick.
Booking
Paul Caddis (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Caddis (Birmingham City).
Attempt saved. Harry Arter (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Fraser.
Offside, Bournemouth. Matt Ritchie tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
Offside, Bournemouth. Eunan O'Kane tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Paul Robinson (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordon Ibe with a cross.
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Ian Harte.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Peter Løvenkrands replaces Aaron Martin.
Offside, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman tries a through ball, but Ryan Fraser is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Andrew Surman replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. Jordon Ibe (Birmingham City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Darren Randolph.
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Francis.
Attempt missed. Callum Reilly (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Federico Macheda.
Attempt missed. Lee Novak (Birmingham City) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Spector with a cross.
Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Reilly (Birmingham City).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 2, Bournemouth 4. Federico Macheda (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Offside, Bournemouth. Harry Arter tries a through ball, but Yann Kermorgant is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Eunan O'Kane.
Lewis Grabban (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Martin (Birmingham City).