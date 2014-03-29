Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 1.
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
-
- From the section Football
Manchester City missed the chance to move to the top of the Premier League as Arsenal fought back to earn a deserved point at Emirates Stadium.
After Chelsea's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, City knew victory at Arsenal would see them overhaul Jose Mourinho's side on goal difference and still have two games in hand.
They looked on course to achieve that when David Silva gave them an early lead, but Arsenal showed great resilience and commitment to claim a draw through Mathieu Flamini's 53rd-minute equaliser.
Neither side could fashion a second goal, leaving Liverpool as the big winners of a dramatic day. They will go top if they gain at least a point against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.
City were unable to repeat the impressive performance that brought them a 3-0 win at Manchester United on Tuesday - but great credit should go to Arsene Wenger's side for the manner in which they overcame an early setback to keep their own top-four hopes on track and stay in touch with the leaders.
As they did at Old Trafford, City exerted their authority from the kick-off though this time they had to wait 18 minutes before they made their superiority count with a goal.
City were causing major problems down Arsenal's left flank, where Lukas Podolski was affording Kieran Gibbs little or no protection. The German was the culprit, conceding possession to Yaya Toure and when Edin Dzeko's shot hit the post, Silva was on hand to bundle home the loose ball.
Arsenal, who collapsed in such abject fashion in the 6-0 defeat at Chelsea, showed plenty of resolve this time although they were unable to test Joe Hart, with Olivier Giroud demonstrating a hint of desperation with a speculative effort from the halfway line.
City had not driven home their advantage and were punished eight minutes after half-time - seconds after they were inches away from doubling their lead.
Jesus Navas's cross was touched out by Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny, only to rebound off Per Mertesacker and roll inches wide.
Arsenal capitalised on their reprieve and were level moments later when Flamini timed his arrival in the penalty box perfectly to sweep Podolski's delivery out of the reach of Hart.
Podolski then had an opportunity to turn the game on its head completely but his shot was blocked by Hart's legs when it seemed certain he would put the hosts ahead.
Both teams needed the win and it took some frantic Arsenal defending to block Dzeko and Toure when they found space in the area.
Check out all the best action photos from today's Premier League games on the BBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Arsenal
- 1Szczesny
- 3Sagna
- 28Gibbs
- 20Flamini
- 4Mertesacker
- 5Vermaelen
- 19Cazorla
- 8Arteta
- 12GiroudSubstituted forSanogoat 85'minutes
- 7RosickyBooked at 42mins
- 9PodolskiSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 21Fabianski
- 22Sanogo
- 25Jenkinson
- 29Källström
- 40Bellerín
- 44Gnabry
Man City
- 1Hart
- 5Zabaleta
- 22Clichy
- 25Fernandinho
- 4KompanyBooked at 33mins
- 26Demichelis
- 15NavasSubstituted forMilnerat 64'minutes
- 42Y TouréBooked at 31mins
- 10DzekoSubstituted forNegredoat 85'minutes
- 21SilvaBooked at 45mins
- 8NasriSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 81'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 6Lescott
- 7Milner
- 9Negredo
- 13Kolarov
- 14García Fernández
- 30Pantilimon
- 35Jovetic
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 60,060
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 1.
Attempt missed. Álvaro Negredo (Manchester City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Kompany.
Attempt missed. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Álvaro Negredo.
Attempt missed. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by James Milner.
Booking
Javi García (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi García (Manchester City).
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Yaya Sanogo replaces Olivier Giroud.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Álvaro Negredo replaces Edin Dzeko.
Hand ball by Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Javi García replaces Samir Nasri.
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Bacary Sagna (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Lukas Podolski.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tomas Rosicky.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Per Mertesacker (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Milner with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Mikel Arteta.
Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Yaya Touré (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mathieu Flamini (Arsenal).
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gaël Clichy (Manchester City).
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Samir Nasri (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mikel Arteta (Arsenal).
Foul by James Milner (Manchester City).
Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. David Silva (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Kieran Gibbs.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. James Milner replaces Jesús Navas.