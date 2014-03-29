Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Chelsea
-
Chelsea's title challenge suffered a setback as Crystal Palace boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a richly deserved win.
In a pulsating game, Palace played at a quicker tempo, displayed the greater quality and could easily have won by a bigger margin - John Terry's own goal from Joel Ward's teasing cross settling matters.
Even a point would have been a significant blow to a Blues side who remain top, one point clear of Liverpool and two clear of Manchester City, although Manuel Pellegrini's team have played two matches fewer than Chelsea.
The Eagles, playing in front of a sold-out and deafeningly loud Selhurst Park crowd, are now five points clear of the relegation zone after Cardiff's 3-3 draw with West Brom.
Chelsea can have no complaints after a performance lacking urgency and organisation, and characterised by misplaced passes from the off. It was in stark contrast to the display that blew away Arsenal in last week's London derby.
Fernando Torres did have an early close-range strike blocked and had a half-hearted appeal for a penalty turned down.
And Chelsea almost took the lead when a superb break on the left flank saw Cesar Azpilicueta's cross turned behind by a combination of Andre Schurrle and Ward.
But Palace were the better side after a relatively quiet opening 20 minutes, defending deep and denying the visitors the space they so expertly exploited against the Gunners.
They were also increasingly threatening in attack, as Yannick Bolasie shot wide, Blues goalkeeper Petr Cech made a couple of good saves and Adrian Mariappa twice nearly set up goals with incisive runs down the left.
The first of these saw the full-back find Bolasie, who failed to set himself in time for the driven cross and made a mess of the follow-up shot.
Eagles boss Tony Pulis was then left flailing his arms in disbelief as his side failed to win a penalty when referee Lee Mason ignored Gary Cahill's clumsy charge into Cameron Jerome.
Pulis's counterpart Jose Mourinho was similarly animated, although his anger and copious note-taking was prompted by a poor, disjointed first-half performance.
The ineffective David Luiz was taken off at the break and replaced by fellow Brazilian Oscar but it did not spark a Chelsea improvement.
Within seven minutes of the restart, the Eagles deservedly led when, under pressure from Joe Ledley, Terry headed Ward's left-wing cross into his own net.
Eden Hazard almost levelled within a couple of minutes with a curled effort that was superbly tipped wide by home goalkeeper Julian Speroni.
It was the signal for a final half-hour full of chances at either end.
Terry nearly made amends for his mistake with a header from a corner that went just over, while Frank Lampard was denied by Speroni, who brilliantly anticipated the England midfielder's strike.
But it was Palace who continued to pose the greater danger. Jason Puncheon's cross-shot drifted just wide, Jerome's thumping low shot hit the post, Ledley twice dragged efforts wide and Stuart O'Keefe had a shot tipped over.
The second goal ultimately proved unnecessary, although a terrible back-pass by O'Keefe almost gifted a Torres an equaliser before Palace saw out four minutes of injury time to secure the win.
Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis said:
"It's a very important result for us. Our results had dropped off, but the performances had been OK, but to beat Chelsea will give everyone a boost to push on for the last seven games.
"The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world and that's why it's a great league. The top teams always have to play well or they can come unstuck.
"Chelsea are a fantastic club and it's a great result for us. We picked the team on Monday and just worked through it for four days. We had a few chances in the second half and I'm pleased we got through the game."
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 3MariappaBooked at 90mins
- 2Ward
- 8Dikgacoi
- 6DannBooked at 77mins
- 27Delaney
- 13PuncheonBooked at 20minsSubstituted forParrat 90+1'minutes
- 15Jedinak
- 30JeromeSubstituted forMurrayat 88'minutes
- 28Ledley
- 7BolasieBooked at 13minsSubstituted forO'Keefeat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Parr
- 5McCarthy
- 11Ince
- 12O'Keefe
- 17Murray
- 26Hennessey
- 46Bannan
Chelsea
- 1Cech
- 2Ivanovic
- 28Azpilicueta
- 21Matic
- 24Cahill
- 26TerryBooked at 32mins
- 4David LuizSubstituted forOscarat 45'minutes
- 8LampardSubstituted forSalahat 56'minutes
- 9Torres
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forBaat 70'minutes
- 17E Hazard
Substitutes
- 11Oscar
- 12Mikel
- 15Salah
- 19Ba
- 22Willian
- 33Kalas
- 40Hilario
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 25,166
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away13
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away4
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jonathan Parr replaces Jason Puncheon.
Booking
Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Glenn Murray replaces Cameron Jerome.
Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oscar with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Cameron Jerome.
Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Jerome.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Petr Cech.
Attempt saved. Stuart O'Keefe (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
Attempt saved. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kagisho Dikgacoi.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Booking
Scott Dann (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fernando Torres (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Dann (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Oscar.
Attempt missed. Joe Ledley (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Cameron Jerome (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Mile Jedinak following a fast break.
Offside, Chelsea. Eden Hazard tries a through ball, but Fernando Torres is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Stuart O'Keefe replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Demba Ba replaces André Schürrle.
Attempt missed. Oscar (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Attempt missed. John Terry (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Oscar with a cross following a set piece situation.
Mohamed Salah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).
Attempt missed. Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cameron Jerome following a fast break.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Jason Puncheon.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Mohamed Salah replaces Frank Lampard.
Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Oscar.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Damien Delaney.
Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.
Attempt missed. John Terry (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Frank Lampard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.