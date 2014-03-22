Match ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Eintracht Braunschweig 1.
FC Schalke 04 v Eintracht Braunschweig
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 2Hoogland
- 6KolasinacBooked at 38mins
- 33Neustädter
- 24Ayhan
- 32Matip
- 8Goretzka
- 9Boateng
- 25HuntelaarSubstituted forSzalaiat 88'minutes
- 7MeyerSubstituted forObasiat 71'minutes
- 10DraxlerSubstituted forAnnanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 19Obasi
- 26Erdmann
- 28Szalai
- 31Max
- 34Hildebrand
- 35Sobottka
- 40Annan
Eintracht Braunschweig
- 26Davari
- 5Kessel
- 24Perthel
- 15TheuerkaufBooked at 86mins
- 3Bicakcic
- 25CorreiaBooked at 85mins
- 31PfitznerSubstituted forAdemiat 41'minutes
- 10Boland
- 12KumbelaSubstituted forVrancicat 74'minutes
- 38BellarabiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forElabdellaouiat 53'minutes
- 11Hochscheidt
Substitutes
- 6Vrancic
- 7Nielsen
- 8Dogan
- 9Ademi
- 14Elabdellaoui
- 17Kratz
- 35Later
- Referee:
- Wolfgang Stark
- Attendance:
- 61,973
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home33
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away4
- Corners
- Home14
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 3, Eintracht Braunschweig 1.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 3, Eintracht Braunschweig 1. Adám Szalai (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Adám Szalai (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (FC Schalke 04).
Damir Vrancic (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Anthony Annan (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Kessel (Eintracht Braunschweig).
Foul by Adám Szalai (FC Schalke 04).
Timo Perthel (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Adám Szalai replaces Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirko Boland (Eintracht Braunschweig).
Attempt missed. Kaan Ayhan (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Norman Theuerkauf (Eintracht Braunschweig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Norman Theuerkauf (Eintracht Braunschweig).
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).
Benjamin Kessel (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcel Correia (Eintracht Braunschweig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin-Prince Boateng (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcel Correia (Eintracht Braunschweig).
Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mirko Boland (Eintracht Braunschweig).
Attempt saved. Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Mirko Boland (Eintracht Braunschweig) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Norman Theuerkauf.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 2, Eintracht Braunschweig 1. Benjamin Kessel (Eintracht Braunschweig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Omar Elabdellaoui following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Damir Vrancic.
Foul by Sead Kolasinac (FC Schalke 04).
Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Anthony Annan replaces Julian Draxler.
Foul by Kevin-Prince Boateng (FC Schalke 04).
Orhan Ademi (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tim Hoogland.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04).
Omar Elabdellaoui (Eintracht Braunschweig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Timo Perthel (Eintracht Braunschweig) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Eintracht Braunschweig. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Attempt saved. Jan Hochscheidt (Eintracht Braunschweig) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Orhan Ademi.
Substitution
Substitution, Eintracht Braunschweig. Damir Vrancic replaces Domi Kumbela.