Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Hertha BSC 1-3 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich were crowned champions of Germany for a 24th time with a record seven games to spare after victory at Hertha Berlin.
Midfielder Toni Kroos set them on their way, finishing from 14 yards after Thomas Muller's cross.
Mario Gotze made it 2-0 with a header from Bastian Schweinsteiger's cross, before Adrian Ramos's penalty reduced the deficit.
But Franck Ribery's lob sparked wild celebrations among Bayern's fans.
Guardiola has enjoyed many momentous moments during his managerial career.
But steering Bayern to a runaway success over their domestic rivals will feature highly on the 43-year-old's curriculum vitae, along with his three La Liga titles and two Champions League successes at Barcelona.
The Spaniard, in his first season in charge of Munich, celebrated with his players on the Olympic Stadium pitch afterwards.
But Guardiola's attention will already have turned to next week's Champions League quarter-final with Manchester United.
Having secured the third piece of silverware of his short reign to go with the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, Guardiola can now focus all his efforts on winning the European Cup.
Hertha went the same way as Bayern's previous 18 Bundesliga opponents.
This was their 52nd league game without defeat, while they have won 10 consecutive away matches in the league. The old record was nine - set by them last season.
Kroos slotted home his second league goal of the campaign after the home defence had failed to deal with Muller's sixth-minute cross.
Eight minutes later it was 2-0, Gotze scoring Bayern's 78th league goal with a well-placed header following Schweinsteiger's cross.
In front of Germany manager Joachim Low, Muller was denied his 13th league goal by the bar shortly before the interval.
Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft then used his leg to block Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic's goal-bound shot, before the hosts reduced the deficit from the penalty spot.
Adrian Ramos picked himself up after being fouled by Rafinha to make it 2-1 in the 66th minute.
But Bayern were not finished, Ribery's 79th-minute finish from a tight angle securing the victory that sent his side 25 points clear at the top with seven matches remaining.
Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola:
"I'm pleased we've done it. Another trophy for this club is important.
"We'll eat and celebrate together because when you have a little time to spare you ought to enjoy it.
"Many, many thanks to the club for the opportunity to be here and coach these outstanding players.
"We played really well for 30 minutes, we were dynamic but kept it simple and used the whole of the pitch.
"We controlled the game but forgot to attack at times."
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 23van den Bergh
- 3KobiashviliSubstituted forNiemeyerat 64'minutes
- 6Janker
- 25Brooks
- 13SkjelbredBooked at 69mins
- 7Hosogai
- 20RamosSubstituted forWagnerat 87'minutes
- 34MukhtarSubstituted forFurtado de Araújoat 71'minutes
- 26Schulz
Substitutes
- 8Ndjeng
- 12Furtado de Araújo
- 18Niemeyer
- 32Holland
- 33Wagner
- 35Gersbeck
- 36Syhre
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 27Alaba
- 21Lahm
- 17Boateng
- 4Costa Santos
- 10RobbenSubstituted forRibéryat 54'minutes
- 31SchweinsteigerSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 64'minutes
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMandzukicat 54'minutes
- 39Kroos
- 19Götze
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 7Ribéry
- 9Mandzukic
- 11Shaqiri
- 14Pizarro
- 22Starke
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 76,197
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 3.
Foul by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Peter Niemeyer (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Sandro Wagner replaces Adrián Ramos because of an injury.
Delay in match Adrián Ramos (Hertha Berlin) because of an injury.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Jerome Boateng.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Christoph Janker (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Niemeyer (Hertha Berlin).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München).
Peter Niemeyer (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 3. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Adrián Ramos (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philipp Lahm.
Attempt blocked. Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter Niemeyer (Hertha Berlin).
Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Pekarík (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Ronny replaces Hany Mukhtar.
Booking
Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Götze (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hany Mukhtar (Hertha Berlin).
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 2. Adrián Ramos (Hertha Berlin) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Rafinha (FC Bayern München) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Hertha Berlin. Adrián Ramos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt saved. Adrián Ramos (Hertha Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Per Skjelbred with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Peter Niemeyer replaces Levan Kobiashvili.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christoph Janker (Hertha Berlin).
Attempt missed. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.