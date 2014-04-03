Match ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Braintree Town 0.
FC Halifax Town 0-0 Braintree Town
Braintree Town took a point from their sixth game in 13 days at Conference Premier play-off rivals Halifax.
The Iron have played on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday for the past two weeks, taking 13 points along the way.
Lois Maynard forced Braintree goalkeeper Nick Hamann into a save in the first half.
Debutant Scott Spencer missed two chances for the home side and Dan Holman was wayward for Braintree in a game of very few chances.
Alan Devonshire's Essex side are now up to fourth in the league and maintain a one-point advantage over their opponents, who are in seventh.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Glennon
- 29BoltonBooked at 20mins
- 15RobertsSubstituted forLoweat 65'minutes
- 5Pearson
- 22AingeBooked at 86mins
- 3McManus
- 20Maynard
- 7SmithSubstituted forSpencerat 61'minutes
- 28CrowtherSubstituted forJacksonat 82'minutes
- 18Marshall
- 11Gregory
Substitutes
- 12Senior
- 31Jackson
- 6Lowe
- 14Wilson
- 40Spencer
Braintree
- 20Hamann
- 5Paine
- 15Massey
- 3Habergham
- 19Wells
- 12DaleySubstituted forJakubiakat 80'minutes
- 4Isaac
- 11SparkesSubstituted forLaurentat 46'minutes
- 2Peters
- 10Holman
- 9Marks
Substitutes
- 1McDonald
- 28Holdsworth
- 27Jakubiak
- 23Laurent
- 22Cox
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance:
- 1,535
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Braintree Town 0.
Attempt missed. James Bolton (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town).
Sean Marks (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Chez Isaac (Braintree Town).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Marlon Jackson replaces Ryan Crowther.
Substitution
Substitution, Braintree Town. Alex Jakubiak replaces Luke Daley.
Foul by Scott Spencer (FC Halifax Town).
Dean Wells (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Luke Daley (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town).
Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Scott Spencer tries a through ball, but Scott Spencer is caught offside.
Foul by Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town).
Alan Massey (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, FC Halifax Town.
Attempt blocked. Paul Marshall (FC Halifax Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Sean Marks (Braintree Town).
Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Offside, FC Halifax Town. Lee Gregory tries a through ball, but Lee Gregory is caught offside.
Foul by Sean Marks (Braintree Town).
Simon Ainge (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Scott Spencer (FC Halifax Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Dan Holman (Braintree Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Corner, Braintree Town.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Danny Lowe replaces Marc Roberts because of an injury.
Foul by Matthew Pearson (FC Halifax Town).
Chez Isaac (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Scott Spencer replaces Adam Smith.
Foul by Chez Isaac (Braintree Town).
Lois Maynard (FC Halifax Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Lee Gregory (FC Halifax Town).
Dean Wells (Braintree Town) wins a free kick.