FC Halifax Town 0-0 Braintree Town

Braintree Town took a point from their sixth game in 13 days at Conference Premier play-off rivals Halifax.

The Iron have played on Saturday, Tuesday and Thursday for the past two weeks, taking 13 points along the way.

Lois Maynard forced Braintree goalkeeper Nick Hamann into a save in the first half.

Debutant Scott Spencer missed two chances for the home side and Dan Holman was wayward for Braintree in a game of very few chances.

Alan Devonshire's Essex side are now up to fourth in the league and maintain a one-point advantage over their opponents, who are in seventh.