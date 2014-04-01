Wigan Athletic 2-2 Leicester City

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Leicester City 2.
Dean Hammond's first Leicester goal rescued a dramatic draw for the Championship leaders at Wigan, keeping the Foxes' chances of returning to the Premier League this weekend alive.
Wigan took the lead through Ivan Ramis's header but Andy King replied.
Rob Kiernan's header looked to have won it for the Latics, but Hammond struck with three minutes left.
Leicester could go up if they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Friday and QPR and Derby both drop points on Saturday.
In order for the Foxes to secure promotion, third-placed QPR must lose at Bournemouth and Derby, in fourth, must fail to beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside.
Hammond's goal extended Leicester's unbeaten run in the Championship to 20 games and they now hold a 16-point lead over QPR and a 17-point lead over Derby with seven games remaining.
Should Leicester win their next game, Derby fail to win and Harry Redknapp's side draw at his former club, Nigel Pearson's team will be 18 points ahead with six games left and only 18 points available. The Foxes currently hold a goal difference of 37 to QPR's 15, which would put them in an extremely strong position to get promoted.
In keeping with their run of form, Leicester began confidently and almost went ahead in the third minute when Liam Moore's header across goal from an Anthony Knockaert cross from the left was cleared off the line by Ramis.
After going close three times, Wigan's persistence finally paid off in the 37th minute when Jordi Gomez floated in an inviting free-kick from the left that Ramis powerfully headed past Kasper Schmeichel from 10 yards.
But the home side's lead lasted less than four minutes as David Nugent played a pass to the feet of King inside the box, who turned and calmly slotted the ball past Ali Al-Habsi via the post.
Schmeichel was in action again just past the hour to tip over a ferocious 20-yard drive from James McArthur.
But the Latics struck from the resulting corner, with Kiernan heading in another quality delivery from Gomez for his first professional goal.
The Foxes were not to be denied, though, and equalised in the 87th minute when Hammond got on the end of a Riyad Mahrez free-kick from the right to nod past Al-Habsi from 10 yards.
Wigan boss Uwe Rosler: "There's no question in my mind that Leicester will go up. I think if we continue like this we will end up in the play-offs.
"That was one of the best games I've seen in the Championship this season, I think two quality teams played each other and both were here to win.
"I felt the intensity and the tempo was very high. One of the reasons why Leicester are up there is they play a very high pressing game they are an intense, very fit team and we matched that today over 90 minutes."
Leicester boss Nigel Pearson on his team winning promotion: "I'm not taking anything for granted.
"We are still on track if we do it at home we do it at home, if we do it away from home we do it away from home, I'm not bothered as long as we do it.
"It was another good night for us any positive result for us tonight would've put us in a slightly stronger position and that's what we've done."
Line-ups
Wigan
- 26Al-Habsi
- 24Perch
- 3Crainey
- 30Kiernan
- 21Ramis
- 17Boyce
- 16McArthur
- 14Gómez García-PencheBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMcEachranat 79'minutes
- 19PowellSubstituted forFortunéat 66'minutes
- 29MaynardSubstituted forMcCleanat 56'minutes
- 34Collison
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 4McEachran
- 10Maloney
- 11McClean
- 15McManaman
- 25Barnett
- 32Fortuné
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de Laet
- 3Konchesky
- 7HammondBooked at 37mins
- 18Moore
- 5Morgan
- 24KnockaertSubstituted forMahrezat 60'minutes
- 10King
- 39WoodSubstituted forPhillipsat 73'minutes
- 35NugentSubstituted forTaylor-Fletcherat 60'minutes
- 11Dyer
Substitutes
- 4Drinkwater
- 15Schlupp
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 23Miquel
- 25Logan
- 26Mahrez
- 28Phillips
- Referee:
- Jonathan Moss
- Attendance:
- 15,025
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 2, Leicester City 2.
Foul by Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City).
James McClean (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Leicester City. Kasper Schmeichel tries a through ball, but Kevin Phillips is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Marc-Antoine Fortuné (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Leicester City 2. Dean Hammond (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a set piece situation.
Ritchie de Laet (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Stephen Crainey (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Wes Morgan (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joshua McEachran (Wigan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jack Collison (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua McEachran.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Ritchie de Laet.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Joshua McEachran replaces Jordi Gómez.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
Foul by Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City).
James Perch (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jordi Gómez (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Kevin Phillips (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ritchie de Laet.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kevin Phillips replaces Chris Wood.
Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andy King.
Foul by Chris Wood (Leicester City).
Emmerson Boyce (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
Attempt missed. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Crainey.
Attempt missed. Jack Collison (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Crainey.
Attempt blocked. James McClean (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McArthur.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Marc-Antoine Fortuné replaces Nick Powell.
Goal!
Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Leicester City 1. Robert Kiernan (Wigan Athletic) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jordi Gómez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Kasper Schmeichel.
Attempt saved. James McArthur (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jordi Gómez.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Riyad Mahrez replaces Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher replaces David Nugent.
Attempt saved. Paul Konchesky (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Substitution
Substitution, Wigan Athletic. James McClean replaces Nicky Maynard.
Attempt blocked. Jack Collison (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Maynard.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.