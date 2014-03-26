Portsmouth manager Richie Barker does not fear sack

Portsmouth manager Richie Barker insisted he does not fear the sack following their latest defeat.

They lost 3-0 to Rochdale and lie just two points above the relegation zone.

Former Crawley boss Barker took over in December, but has won only four games from 20 and is coming under pressure from supporters at Fratton Park.

"I don't fear for anything. I've had many things happen to me in my life and certainly don't fear anything," the 38-year-old told BBC Radio Solent.

Tuesday's defeat was Barker's eighth as Pompey manager and only a late AFC Wimbledon equaliser against Northampton kept the south-coast side out of the bottom two.

They have seven games left, but Barker, who succeeded Guy Whittingham, is defiant and has urged his players to turn things around.

"All I can do is keep doing what I'm doing and we'll keep working and trying to do the right things," he said.

"We have to keep going, but there has to be a recognition from within themselves that that performance [against Rochdale] was not good enough and they need to work harder and do the right things.

"There are too many people who think they can turn up and go through the motions and that cannot be the case."

Meanwhile, Brentford have recalled Toumani Diagouraga from his loan spell at Pompey.

The 26-year-old French midfielder made eight appearances during his time at Fratton Park and was named captain on two occasions.