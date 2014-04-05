Torquay United 0-1 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Torquay United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to 25 games with a narrow win over League Two's bottom club Torquay.
Sam Winnall scored the only goal from the penalty spot after Lee Mansell brought down Matt Sparrow.
Torquay had the chance to level with their own penalty after Winnall fouled Krystian Pearce, but Dale Tonge saw his effort saved by Sam Slocombe,
Substitute Jayden Stockley was sent off for Torquay late on for an apparent elbow on David Mirfin.
The Iron remain second in the table, level on points with leaders Rochdale.
Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:
"At this stage of the season it's just about results - we showed a different side to us today.
"For whatever reason it didn't happen for us in the first half, Torquay were up and at us, but the main thing again is another clean sheet and another three points.
"Football can change, so we've got to make sure we stay focussed and calm.
"I'm sure there'll be a big celebration if we achieve promotion - until then, we've achieved nothing."
Line-ups
Torquay
- 13Rice
- 2Tonge
- 21Cruise
- 6Lathrope
- 5Pearce
- 29O'Connor
- 7Mansell
- 27CoulthirstSubstituted forYeomanat 85'minutes
- 10Bodin
- 9HawleySubstituted forBenyonat 70'minutesBooked at 81mins
- 11CameronSubstituted forStockleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Poke
- 14Yeoman
- 16Cooper
- 19Stockley
- 20Craig
- 23Stevens
- 26Benyon
Scunthorpe
- 1Slocombe
- 18Nolan
- 30Williams
- 39HayesSubstituted forHawkridgeat 72'minutes
- 5Mirfin
- 6Canavan
- 7Sparrow
- 19CollinsSubstituted forAdelakunat 45'minutes
- 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 88'minutes
- 27Madden
- 24SyersBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 2Ribeiro
- 8Burton
- 13Severn
- 14Hawkridge
- 15Waterfall
- 16Adelakun
- 26Alabi
- Referee:
- Michael Bull
- Attendance:
- 2,234
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Dismissal
Jayden Stockley (Torquay United) is shown the red card for fighting.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Torquay United).
David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Damon Lathrope (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ashley Yeoman replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.
Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Elliot Benyon (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.
Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliot Benyon (Torquay United).
Lee Mansell (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
Foul by Billy Bodin (Torquay United).
Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jayden Stockley (Torquay United).
Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Lee Mansell (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).
Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.
Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Billy Bodin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Terry Hawkridge replaces Paul Hayes.
Shaquile Coulthirst (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Syers (Scunthorpe United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Jayden Stockley replaces Courtney Cameron.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon replaces Karl Hawley because of an injury.
Delay in match Karl Hawley (Torquay United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay in match Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.
Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Marcus Williams.
Billy Bodin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).