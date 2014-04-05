League Two
Torquay0Scunthorpe1

Torquay United 0-1 Scunthorpe United

Sam Winnall

Scunthorpe extended their unbeaten run to 25 games with a narrow win over League Two's bottom club Torquay.

Sam Winnall scored the only goal from the penalty spot after Lee Mansell brought down Matt Sparrow.

Torquay had the chance to level with their own penalty after Winnall fouled Krystian Pearce, but Dale Tonge saw his effort saved by Sam Slocombe,

Substitute Jayden Stockley was sent off for Torquay late on for an apparent elbow on David Mirfin.

The Iron remain second in the table, level on points with leaders Rochdale.

Scunthorpe boss Russ Wilcox told BBC Radio Humberside:

"At this stage of the season it's just about results - we showed a different side to us today.

"For whatever reason it didn't happen for us in the first half, Torquay were up and at us, but the main thing again is another clean sheet and another three points.

"Football can change, so we've got to make sure we stay focussed and calm.

"I'm sure there'll be a big celebration if we achieve promotion - until then, we've achieved nothing."

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 13Rice
  • 2Tonge
  • 21Cruise
  • 6Lathrope
  • 5Pearce
  • 29O'Connor
  • 7Mansell
  • 27CoulthirstSubstituted forYeomanat 85'minutes
  • 10Bodin
  • 9HawleySubstituted forBenyonat 70'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 11CameronSubstituted forStockleyat 70'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Poke
  • 14Yeoman
  • 16Cooper
  • 19Stockley
  • 20Craig
  • 23Stevens
  • 26Benyon

Scunthorpe

  • 1Slocombe
  • 18Nolan
  • 30Williams
  • 39HayesSubstituted forHawkridgeat 72'minutes
  • 5Mirfin
  • 6Canavan
  • 7Sparrow
  • 19CollinsSubstituted forAdelakunat 45'minutes
  • 29WinnallSubstituted forBurtonat 88'minutes
  • 27Madden
  • 24SyersBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ribeiro
  • 8Burton
  • 13Severn
  • 14Hawkridge
  • 15Waterfall
  • 16Adelakun
  • 26Alabi
Referee:
Michael Bull
Attendance:
2,234

Match Stats

Home TeamTorquayAway TeamScunthorpe
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Torquay United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Torquay United 0, Scunthorpe United 1.

Dismissal

Jayden Stockley (Torquay United) is shown the red card for fighting.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Torquay United).

David Mirfin (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Deon Burton replaces Sam Winnall.

Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Damon Lathrope (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Ashley Yeoman replaces Shaquile Coulthirst.

Attempt missed. Paddy Madden (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Billy Bodin (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Booking

Elliot Benyon (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

Terry Hawkridge (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Elliot Benyon (Torquay United).

Lee Mansell (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).

Foul by Billy Bodin (Torquay United).

Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jayden Stockley (Torquay United).

Marcus Williams (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Lee Mansell (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sam Winnall (Scunthorpe United).

Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Sam Slocombe.

Attempt saved. Jayden Stockley (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Billy Bodin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Eddie Nolan (Scunthorpe United).

Substitution

Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Terry Hawkridge replaces Paul Hayes.

Shaquile Coulthirst (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Syers (Scunthorpe United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Jayden Stockley replaces Courtney Cameron.

Substitution

Substitution, Torquay United. Elliot Benyon replaces Karl Hawley because of an injury.

Delay in match Karl Hawley (Torquay United) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Delay in match Matthew Sparrow (Scunthorpe United) because of an injury.

Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Marcus Williams.

Billy Bodin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Niall Canavan (Scunthorpe United).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rochdale412291064392575
2Scunthorpe411918462372575
3Chesterfield411914863372671
4Fleetwood412081359461368
5Burton41181494337668
6Southend4116141150371362
7York411515114638860
8Oxford Utd411514124943659
9Plymouth401510154445-155
10Dag & Red411315134849-154
11Bury411217124944553
12Mansfield411314144352-953
13Cheltenham411215144755-851
14Newport401214144852-450
15Hartlepool411310184647-149
16Accrington411213164750-349
17Wimbledon411213164248-649
18Morecambe411212174559-1448
19Portsmouth411115154156-1548
20Exeter411211184753-647
21Bristol Rovers411114163745-847
22Wycombe411113174148-746
23Northampton411013183454-2043
24Torquay4199233559-2436
View full League Two table

