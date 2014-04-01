Match ends, Manchester United 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Manchester United 1-1 Bayern Munich
Manchester United produced a dogged performance to hold Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Old Trafford.
But Bastian Schweinsteiger's away goal gave the reigning champions the advantage going into the return leg in Munich next Wednesday.
United looked like they might put recent Premier League struggles at home behind them when captain Nemanja Vidic was left unmarked to head in Wayne Rooney's corner just before the hour.
The holders, who had dominated possession without creating too many clear-cut chances, responded swiftly and were level nine minutes later when Schweinsteiger turned in a header from substitute Mario Mandzukic to give Pep Guardiola's side that crucial strike to take back to the Allianz Arena.
Schweinsteiger's night ended in disappointment when he was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Rooney, while Arjen Robben came closest to settling the contest with a shot inches wide late on.
United will be underdogs for next week's second leg, but a performance that showed much more solidity than in recent home humiliations against Liverpool and Manchester City at least keeps them in the tie.
And manager David Moyes and his players will feel they were victims of an injustice when Danny Welbeck's early strike was harshly ruled out for a raised foot.
Welbeck missed United's best chance later in the first half when clean through on Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer - a moment of hesitation and indecision that may yet prove to be expensive.
United would have craved an early goal and were unfortunate not to get it when Welbeck drove past Neuer only for Spanish official Carlos Velasco Carballo to award a foul for a raised foot on Javi Martinez. It was, at best, a marginal decision.
Bayern eventually settled down into their smooth passing patterns but Guardiola was often visibly frustrated in his technical area as the newly crowned Bundesliga champions failed to produce the end product to go alongside that approach work.
On the whole, United keeper David de Gea was well protected but he did produce one excellent diving save to stop Robben after a trademark run when the Dutchman cut in from the left for a right-foot shot from 20 yards.
The best chance of the half fell to Welbeck as half-time approached. He was sent clear by Rooney with time and space on his side and only Neuer to beat, but he hesitated and ignored the option of a low, powerful shot and offered up a feeble attempted chip which Neuer saved.
United were forced into a half-time change when Shinji Kagawa, who enjoyed plenty of success against Bayern when he played for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, replace Ryan Giggs after he sustained a groin injury.
And for all Bayern's possession, United took the lead after 58 minutes. Kagawa earned a corner and Vidic was left completely unmarked to head Rooney's corner past Neuer.
It was vital United retained their concentration but Bayern were level nine minutes later. Guardiola had introduced Mandzukic for Thomas Muller and he was the creator, heading Rafinha's cross into the path of Schweinsteiger, who turned his finish high past De Gea.
Suddenly Bayern were alive and Robben was inches away with a low effort from the edge of the area with De Gea stretching and beaten.
Bayern were reduced to 10 men when Schweinsteiger was sent off and they will also be without vital midfield man Javi Martinez for the second leg after he picked up another booking.
United will rue the concession of that away goal but at least they can head to Munich with a place in the semi-finals still within their reach.
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 4Jones
- 28BüttnerSubstituted forYoungat 74'minutes
- 16Carrick
- 5Ferdinand
- 15Vidic
- 31Fellaini
- 11GiggsSubstituted forKagawaat 45'minutes
- 10Rooney
- 25A ValenciaBooked at 15mins
- 19WelbeckSubstituted forHernándezat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Lindegaard
- 14Hernández
- 17Almeida da Cunha
- 18Young
- 24Fletcher
- 26Kagawa
- 44Januzaj
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 27Alaba
- 31SchweinsteigerBooked at 90mins
- 8Martínez AguinagaBooked at 89mins
- 17Boateng
- 10Robben
- 21Lahm
- 25MüllerSubstituted forMandzukicat 63'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 39KroosSubstituted forGötzeat 74'minutes
- 7Ribéry
Substitutes
- 5van Buyten
- 9Mandzukic
- 11Shaqiri
- 14Pizarro
- 19Götze
- 22Starke
- 34Höjbjerg
- Referee:
- Carlos Velasco Carballo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Philipp Lahm (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shinji Kagawa (Manchester United).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) for a bad foul.
Foul by Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München).
Wayne Rooney (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Javier Hernández (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashley Young (Manchester United).
Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United).
Foul by Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München).
Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Javier Hernández replaces Danny Welbeck.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wayne Rooney (Manchester United).
Booking
Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München).
Nemanja Vidic (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United).
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by David Alaba.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Mario Götze replaces Toni Kroos.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Ashley Young replaces Alexander Büttner because of an injury.
Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United).
Attempt missed. Arjen Robben (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafinha.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Luis Antonio Valencia (Manchester United) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, FC Bayern München 1. Bastian Schweinsteiger (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexander Büttner (Manchester United).
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Ribéry.
Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.