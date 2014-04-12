Championship
Millwall2Watford2

Millwall 2-2 Watford

Millwall's Martyn Woolford

A stoppage-time goal from Martyn Woolford earned relegation-threatened Millwall a draw against Watford.

Lewis McGugan combined well with Troy Deeney before putting the visitors ahead with a 20-yard shot.

Steve Morison lashed in an equaliser from a tight angle, only for Almen Abdi's deflected shot to put Watford back in front with four minutes left.

But the Lions salvaged a draw when Woolford struck home a left-footed shot in the fifth added minute.

The result extended Millwall's unbeaten run to four games and left them just one point behind 17th-placed Charlton, who have two games in hand.

Watford, meanwhile, are seven points adrift of the play-offs with five games remaining.

Both teams were desperate for a win to help their respective end-of-season ambitions, and the game began at a frantic pace.

Watford opened the scoring when McGugan's dummy allowed Deeney to back-heel the ball back into the path of the midfielder, who shot past David Forde for his 10th goal of the season.

Watford could have doubled their lead moments later, but Forde was out quickly to block Deeney's close-range effort.

Millwall responded well and got their reward when second-half substitute Morison volleyed home from the angle following Woolford's corner.

Nicky Bailey then forced Watford keeper Manuel Almunia into a fingertip save with a 25-yard strike, before Abdi's deflected shot from the edge of the area put the visitors back in front.

But Millwall were not done, and Woolford capped a spell of late pressure with a deserved equaliser.

Millwall manager Ian Holloway:

"I thought it was going to be one of those days," he said. "It looked like it was over, but I'm really chuffed with that result.

"It looked like 'good night' at 2-1, but the great thing about this club is that they keep fighting and I hope the fans can be as proud of the players as I am.

"If we can put a sequence together, we've got a chance. I need a strong set of players and I think we're growing. If you have got that mental capacity, you'll never surprise. Let's hope it's not too late."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watford coach Alec Chamberlain on Millwall draw

Watford boss Giuseppe Sannino:

"It was a tough game to come and play in. Millwall need points so it was always going to be tough, but we should have scored more in the first half when we were on top.

"What is disappointing is when you score so late yourselves and then don't go on to win the game.

"It's difficult because when we need to step up our performance for the play-offs we come up short. Today's draw leaves a big gap to the play-offs, so it's difficult."

Line-ups

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 44Edwards
  • 28Malone
  • 17Williams
  • 2Dunne
  • 16Beevers
  • 13MartinBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJacksonat 62'minutes
  • 10Bailey
  • 42MaierhoferSubstituted forEasterat 74'minutes
  • 29GarvanSubstituted forMorisonat 45'minutes
  • 11WoolfordBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Robinson
  • 8Easter
  • 9Morison
  • 14Fredericks
  • 19Jackson
  • 26Abdou
  • 43Bywater

Watford

  • 1Almunia
  • 19Faraoni
  • 15RieraBooked at 4minsSubstituted forPudilat 67'minutes
  • 6Ekstrand
  • 4Angella
  • 31Hoban
  • 22Abdi
  • 28Tözsér
  • 21AnyaSubstituted forForestieriat 45+2'minutes
  • 9Deeney
  • 10McGuganBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMurrayat 83'minutesBooked at 84mins

Substitutes

  • 5Belkalem
  • 8Merkel
  • 11Forestieri
  • 13Ranegie
  • 16Murray
  • 18Pudil
  • 30Bond
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
10,851

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home21
Away18
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Millwall 2, Watford 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Millwall 2, Watford 2.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 2, Watford 2. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.

Foul by Martyn Woolford (Millwall).

Fernando Forestieri (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Manuel Almunia.

Attempt saved. Martyn Woolford (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alan Dunne.

Nicky Bailey (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Almen Abdi (Watford).

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Joel Ekstrand.

Goal!

Goal! Millwall 1, Watford 2. Almen Abdi (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sean Murray.

Attempt missed. Sean Murray (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Pudil.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Manuel Almunia.

Attempt saved. Alan Dunne (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Booking

Sean Murray (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jermaine Easter (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Murray (Watford).

Substitution

Substitution, Watford. Sean Murray replaces Lewis McGugan.

Attempt missed. Simeon Jackson (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jermaine Easter.

Attempt blocked. Jermaine Easter (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Steve Morison.

Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Marco Davide Faraoni.

Carlos Edwards (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Watford).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gabriele Angella (Watford) because of an injury.

Delay in match Mark Beevers (Millwall) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Jermaine Easter replaces Stefan Maierhofer.

Foul by Nicky Bailey (Millwall).

Almen Abdi (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Almen Abdi (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Almen Abdi.

Attempt blocked. Almen Abdi (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Watford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Almen Abdi.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester41278677423589
2Burnley422314566353183
3Derby422291175482775
4QPR4221101154391573
5Wigan4119101254401467
6Brighton4217131249371264
7Ipswich421713125547864
8Reading4117121262491363
9Bournemouth421711145958162
10Blackburn421515125956360
11Nottm Forest421417116258459
12Middlesbrough4214161254441058
13Watford4114151266501657
14Bolton421315145456-254
15Sheff Wed421214165555050
16Leeds42148205463-950
17Huddersfield421210205160-946
18Birmingham411110205363-1043
19Doncaster421110213864-2643
20Blackpool421012203561-2642
21Charlton401011193053-2341
22Millwall42913204272-3040
23Yeovil42812224267-2536
24Barnsley41812213867-2936
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story