Milton Keynes Dons 0-2 Crawley Town

Crawley Town eased their relegation fears with an impressive win that dented MK Dons' slim play-off hopes.

The visitors had lost their last six but made the perfect start when Andy Drury kept his composure to coolly fire home from Jamie Proctor's pass.

Izale McLeod almost levelled for the Dons when he was played through by Alan Smith, but he lobbed over the crossbar.

The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Mike Jones slotted home from another Proctor pass.

The result means Crawley are now six points clear of the relegation places with two games in hand while MK Dons are now nine points behind sixth-placed Peterborough.

MK Dons Manager Karl Robinson told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I think today was bitterly poor. That's one of the worst last 45 minutes I've seen.

Media playback is not supported on this device MK Dons boss Karl Robinson on Crawley loss

"Crawley have lost the last six, and we've just been beaten 2-0. It says everything about a certain minority of the group.

"This injury list is horrendous. I've never known anything like it. These are not excuses these are facts.

"We want to look forward and we want to be positive. We've got to breed our young players properly, and bring them through the system, but we've got to start buying players as well."

Crawley Town boss John Gregory told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device John Gregory: Crawley Town boss after win over MK Dons

"Andy Drury got a chance, one on one with the keeper and scored, and we've got in those situations many times over the previous six matches and not taken them and consequently the opposition get a similar chance and score.

"There's been some good team performances over the last six matches but we haven't got the results because we haven't scored and not taken the opportunities. Today we got two clear chances and we took them."

"There was only one team that was going to win and we played very professionally for the remainder of the game and we kept our composure and the shape of the team and things fell for us today."