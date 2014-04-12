Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Tranmere Rovers boosted their hopes of League One survival with a vital three points at home over fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.
Max Power sent home a looping header from Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro's deep cross to put the home side in front early on.
Paul Parry equalised for the Shrews midway through the second half when he headed home from close range.
Substitute Junior Brown gave the hosts the win with a low shot after being found by Power.
Tranmere stay in 19th place but move three points clear of the relegation places while Mike Jackson's side slip a place to 23rd and are two points from safety.
Line-ups
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 29Pennington
- 23Ridehalgh
- 18Jennings
- 4Taylor
- 5GoodisonSubstituted forArthurworreyat 78'minutes
- 17Power
- 22KoumasBooked at 34minsSubstituted forBrownat 78'minutes
- 14Cassidy
- 9LoweBooked at 90mins
- 26Akpa-Akpro
Substitutes
- 2Holmes
- 12Rowe
- 16Stockton
- 20Brown
- 28Boland
- 32Arthurworrey
- 33Mooney
Shrewsbury
- 1Weale
- 5IorfaSubstituted forGrandisonat 71'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3Jacobson
- 15Wildig
- 16Mkandawire
- 18Goldson
- 11Taylor
- 4Summerfield
- 26AtajicSubstituted forMillerat 58'minutes
- 24Eaves
- 17ParrySubstituted forFoleyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Grandison
- 6Winfield
- 7Miller
- 9Bradshaw
- 10Foley
- 22Woods
- 25Anyon
- Referee:
- David Phillips
- Attendance:
- 5,698
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 2, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Hand ball by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt saved. Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers).
Tamika Mkandawire (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right.
Booking
Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jermaine Grandison (Shrewsbury Town).
Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers).
Luke Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 2, Shrewsbury Town 1. Junior Brown (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Max Power.
Foul by Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sam Foley replaces Paul Parry.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Stephen Arthurworrey replaces Ian Goodison because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Junior Brown replaces Jason Koumas.
Goal!
Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Shrewsbury Town 1. Paul Parry (Shrewsbury Town) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Eaves.
Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).
Shaun Miller (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jermaine Grandison replaces Dominic Iorfa.
Attempt missed. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers).
Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers).
Dominic Iorfa (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joe Jacobson (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Matthew Pennington (Tranmere Rovers) header from very close range is too high.
Attempt saved. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Jake Cassidy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Shrewsbury Town).
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Ian Goodison (Tranmere Rovers).