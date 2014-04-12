Tranmere Rovers 2-1 Shrewsbury Town

Tranmere Rovers boosted their hopes of League One survival with a vital three points at home over fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

Max Power sent home a looping header from Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro's deep cross to put the home side in front early on.

Paul Parry equalised for the Shrews midway through the second half when he headed home from close range.

Substitute Junior Brown gave the hosts the win with a low shot after being found by Power.

Tranmere stay in 19th place but move three points clear of the relegation places while Mike Jackson's side slip a place to 23rd and are two points from safety.