Match ends, Preston North End 6, Carlisle United 1.
Preston North End 6-1 Carlisle United
Craig Davies hit a second-half hat-trick as Preston romped to victory over Carlisle, who fell back into the League One relegation zone.
Stuart Beavon headed Preston in front and Alan Browne tapped in for 2-0, with Gary Madine replying for Carlisle with a header before half-time.
Lee Holmes restored the two-goal lead before Davies scrambled in the fourth and tapped in to make it 5-1.
Davies then completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish.
The result means Preston have consolidated a play-off place, but they are eight points behind second-placed Brentford. Carlisle slip into the relegation zone on goal difference.
Line-ups
Preston
- 23Rudd
- 2Keane
- 3Laird
- 31Browne
- 5ClarkeSubstituted forHuntingtonat 84'minutes
- 22KingBooked at 60mins
- 11Holmes
- 37KilkennySubstituted forBrownhillat 74'minutes
- 10BeavonSubstituted forDaviesat 74'minutes
- 17DaviesBooked at 83mins
- 12Gallagher
Substitutes
- 1Stuckmann
- 4Huntington
- 6Wright
- 9Davies
- 16Buchanan
- 30Brownhill
Carlisle
- 18Pickford
- 19Symington
- 4Chantler
- 28Brown
- 23O'Hanlon
- 39ChimbondaSubstituted forRobsonat 40'minutes
- 16PottsSubstituted forNobleat 62'minutes
- 12Thirlwell
- 10Madine
- 7Amoo
- 24RedmondSubstituted forMillerat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Robson
- 8Noble
- 9Miller
- 20Fleming
- 25Byrne
- 29Guy
- 30Meppen-Walter
- Referee:
- Mark Haywood
- Attendance:
- 11,428
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Preston North End 6, Carlisle United 1.
Attempt missed. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Chris Chantler.
Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United).
Foul by Lee Holmes (Preston North End).
Matty Robson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Davies (Preston North End) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Paul Huntington replaces Tom Clarke.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 6, Carlisle United 1. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Foul by Tom Clarke (Preston North End).
Gary Madine (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 5, Carlisle United 1. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Josh Brownhill (Preston North End) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Paul Gallagher (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Amoo.
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Josh Brownhill replaces Neil Kilkenny.
Substitution
Substitution, Preston North End. Kevin Davies replaces Stuart Beavon.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by David Symington.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Lee Miller replaces Daniel Redmond.
Foul by Paul Gallagher (Preston North End).
David Symington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Craig Davies (Preston North End).
Sean O'Hanlon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Gary Madine (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Carlisle United. Liam Noble replaces Brad Potts.
Attempt missed. David Amoo (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Jack King (Preston North End) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jack King (Preston North End).
Matty Robson (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Davies (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Thirlwell (Carlisle United).
Goal!
Goal! Preston North End 4, Carlisle United 1. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Craig Davies (Preston North End) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Tom Clarke (Preston North End) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.