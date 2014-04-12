Dartford 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Dartford missed the opportunity to climb out of the Conference Premier relegation places after losing at home to Forest Green.

The hosts thought they had taken an early lead but Max Cornhill's strike was disallowed.

James Norwood's low shot almost put Rovers ahead but he was denied by Darts keeper Alan Julian.

Substitute Danny Wright won it for the visitors when he found the bottom corner with a left-footed strike.

Dartford remain in 22nd place after the result, one point from safety while Forest Green move up to 12th.

Dartford manager Tony Burman speaks to BBC Radio Kent:

"It's disappointing, but in fairness today we really needed to take the lead. If we'd taken the lead today, then there would have been a bit more adrenaline in the players. A lot of them were dead on their feet.

"it wasn't to be and I've got no complaints at their efforts, but it got scrappy in the second half and that happens.

"It was a very important result Thursday night to get three points, I don't think we played a lot better that night, but we got the breaks and got the goal - which counts."

"Tired legs was going to happen - there's nothing I can do about that. It is a small squad we've got and we have a couple of injuries too - it's been our bug bear all season, but I can't fault the way the players have played."

Forest Green Rovers manager Adrian Pennock speaks to BBC Gloucestershire:

"Sam Russell made a couple of good saves in the first half and kept us in it to be fair, but I thought we looked nice and bright.

"This is a difficult place for us to come to, and to win 1- 0 is great, I'm really pleased.

"I didn't want the season just to filter out. I don't care what game we play, be it tiddly-winks or football, I want to win."