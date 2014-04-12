Match ends, Dartford 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Dartford 0-1 Forest Green Rovers
Dartford missed the opportunity to climb out of the Conference Premier relegation places after losing at home to Forest Green.
The hosts thought they had taken an early lead but Max Cornhill's strike was disallowed.
James Norwood's low shot almost put Rovers ahead but he was denied by Darts keeper Alan Julian.
Substitute Danny Wright won it for the visitors when he found the bottom corner with a left-footed strike.
Dartford remain in 22nd place after the result, one point from safety while Forest Green move up to 12th.
Dartford manager Tony Burman speaks to BBC Radio Kent:
"It's disappointing, but in fairness today we really needed to take the lead. If we'd taken the lead today, then there would have been a bit more adrenaline in the players. A lot of them were dead on their feet.
"it wasn't to be and I've got no complaints at their efforts, but it got scrappy in the second half and that happens.
"It was a very important result Thursday night to get three points, I don't think we played a lot better that night, but we got the breaks and got the goal - which counts."
"Tired legs was going to happen - there's nothing I can do about that. It is a small squad we've got and we have a couple of injuries too - it's been our bug bear all season, but I can't fault the way the players have played."
Forest Green Rovers manager Adrian Pennock speaks to BBC Gloucestershire:
"Sam Russell made a couple of good saves in the first half and kept us in it to be fair, but I thought we looked nice and bright.
"This is a difficult place for us to come to, and to win 1- 0 is great, I'm really pleased.
"I didn't want the season just to filter out. I don't care what game we play, be it tiddly-winks or football, I want to win."
Line-ups
Dartford
- 1Julian
- 14Mitchell-King
- 38McAuley
- 4Sterling
- 31Stevenson
- 6Cornhill
- 8NobleSubstituted forWoodyardat 71'minutes
- 19Swallow
- 20Burns
- 37SuarezSubstituted forCollierat 65'minutes
- 11HarrisSubstituted forAkinwandeat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 32Eisa
- 30Woodyard
- 29Holloway
- 26Akinwande
- 15Collier
Forest Green
- 1Russell
- 6Bennett
- 15Oshodi
- 20Oliver
- 22Green
- 2Hodgkiss
- 4Bangura
- 30JordanSubstituted forWrightat 83'minutes
- 8KlukowskiBooked at 21mins
- 7Norwood
- 14TaylorSubstituted forHughesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 21White
- 26Rodgers
- 9Wright
- 29Hughes
- 23Barry
- Referee:
- Justin Amey
- Attendance:
- 1,061
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dartford 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (Dartford).
James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Femi Akinwande (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Goal!
Goal! Dartford 0, Forest Green Rovers 1. Daniel Wright (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Daniel Wright replaces Bradley Jordan.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Femi Akinwande replaces Danny Harris.
Corner, Dartford.
Attempt saved. Danny Harris (Dartford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Harris (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Hand ball by Yan Klukowski (Forest Green Rovers).
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Foul by Lee Hughes (Forest Green Rovers).
Max Cornhill (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Lee Hughes replaces Matty Taylor.
Attempt missed. Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Jim Stevenson (Dartford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Alex Woodyard replaces Lee Noble.
Substitution
Substitution, Dartford. Nathan Collier replaces Mikel Suarez.
Foul by Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Harris (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ben Swallow (Dartford).
Jared Hodgkiss (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers).
Danny Harris (Dartford) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bradley Jordan.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers.
Attempt saved. Yan Klukowski (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Foul by Lee Noble (Dartford).
Eddie Oshodi (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. James Norwood (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Matty Taylor tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Foul by Mikel Suarez (Dartford).
Luke Oliver (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Al Bangura (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.