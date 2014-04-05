BBC Sport - Hull 1-0 Swansea: Huge step towards survival - Steve Bruce
Bruce: Hull take huge step towards survival
- From the section Football
Hull manager Steve Bruce says his side's 1-0 success against Swansea is a "huge win" as they look to secure their Premier League future.
A 39th-minute header from George Boyd was enough for the victory which moved Hull nine points clear of the bottom three with five games left.
Hull now travel to Wembley for next Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.