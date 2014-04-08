Ross County fans urged to don all navy blue outfits

Ross County fans are being urged to show their support for the club by wearing only navy blue clothing at Tynecastle on 19 April.

County are locked in a five-team battle to avoid finishing second bottom of the Scottish Premiership and entering a relegation play-off.

That play-off will be against one of the top sides from the Championship.

Hearts host the Dingwall side in the first round of post-split fixtures later this month.

County then face Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Hibernian and Partick Thistle.

Thistle currently occupy 11th place but only four points separates them and seventh-place Hibs.