Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Yeovil Town
Blackburn Rovers missed a good chance to pile the pressure on their fellow play-off hopefuls with a dismal draw at home to relegation-threatened Yeovil.
Jason Lowe struck a low shot against the post for the hosts before Jordan Rhodes headed wide from close range.
Yeovil rarely threatened, but Liam Davis did shoot wide from 20 yards after the break.
The Glovers remain bottom of the table with three games left, while Blackburn are four points adrift of the top six.
Rovers, now unbeaten in nine matches, knew going into the match how important a victory would be.
And with fellow play-off hopefuls Reading,Brighton and Bournemouth failing to win, the hosts would have gone just two points outside the play-off zone had they done so.
But despite enjoying most of the possession, a lack of creativity saw them struggle to break down their dogged visitors, who had won just once in their previous nine matches.
While Blackburn's attention is focused upwards, Yeovil - who were promoted last season - look doomed, sitting five points adrift of safety.
Lowe had the first chance of the game for the hosts, seeing a low strike cannon off the post.
Top scorer Rhodes then headed wide from close range as Blackburn had the better chances of a lacklustre opening 20 minutes.
Joe Ralls had the visitors' first opportunity, shooting wide from an angle, but they offered little else in a half devoid of any real quality.
With other results going their way, the hosts were expected to come out brightly after the break but, again, there was little tempo as Yeovil held them at bay.
And the home fans grew increasingly frustrated as the visitors finished the stronger, with Davis and Joel Grant both shooting wide.
Rhodes had a chance to win it late on, but headed straight at Marek Stech.
Blackburn manager Gary Bowyer: "Frustrating is the word I would use.
"Yeovil are fighting for their lives and, you never know, this might be a good point.
"You can only concentrate on the next game. Three more games of sheer excitement and twists for the fans.
"It is going to be entertaining. Our aim is to play Wigan on the last day with something to play for."
Yeovil manager Gary Johnson: "Both teams needed the win and both teams tried to win it.
"I was really pleased with my team. I thought we played good football and are still hanging on in there.
"Against a team trying to get into the play-offs for the Premier League... for little old Yeovil, we gave as good as we got and made it competitive. We gave ourselves a chance to snatch it.
"You don't know if it is a good point yet. Coming into the game we probably thought we would need three wins."
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Robinson
- 16Keane
- 3SpurrSubstituted forEvansat 32'minutes
- 17WilliamsonSubstituted forDunnat 66'minutes
- 5HanleyBooked at 53mins
- 4Kilgallon
- 45Cairney
- 6Lowe
- 11Rhodes
- 39GestedeBooked at 30mins
- 32ConwaySubstituted forKingat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kane
- 7King
- 8Dunn
- 13Eastwood
- 15Varney
- 22Feeney
- 29Evans
Yeovil
- 1Stech
- 2Ayling
- 3McAllister
- 8Palazuelos
- 5Webster
- 15DuffyBooked at 44mins
- 4Edwards
- 19Ralls
- 9HayterSubstituted forHoskinsat 83'minutes
- 11LawrenceBooked at 90mins
- 21DavisSubstituted forGrantat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Dawson
- 10Foley
- 14Hoskins
- 18Lanzoni
- 23Grant
- 24Dunn
- 26Ofori-Twumasi
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
- Attendance:
- 14,353
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Booking
Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Tom Lawrence.
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. David Dunn (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Cairney.
Attempt saved. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Dunn with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Kilgallon.
Foul by Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers).
Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. David Dunn tries a through ball, but Rudy Gestede is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua King.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Hoskins replaces James Hayter.
Attempt missed. Joe Ralls (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ruben Palazuelos.
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Paul Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Dunn.
Attempt blocked. James Hayter (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Ralls.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Joel Grant replaces Liam Davis.
Jordan Rhodes (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Byron Webster (Yeovil Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Joshua King replaces Craig Conway.
Attempt missed. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Dunn.
Attempt missed. David Dunn (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rudy Gestede.
Attempt missed. Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Edwards.
Attempt blocked. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Dunn with a headed pass.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Blackburn Rovers).
Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Byron Webster.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. David Dunn replaces Lee Williamson.
Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town).
Attempt missed. Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lee Williamson.
Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Edwards (Yeovil Town).
Corner, Yeovil Town. Conceded by Lee Williamson.
Attempt blocked. Tom Lawrence (Yeovil Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Liam Davis (Yeovil Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Lawrence.
Corry Evans (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Ralls (Yeovil Town).
Booking
Grant Hanley (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.