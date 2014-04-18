Wolves 6-4 Rotherham United

Wolves scored two last-gasp goals to beat Rotherham in an incredible game and close in on the League One title.

Wolves looked to be coasting as Nouha Dicko's close-range double and a Dave Edwards strike saw them respond to Kieran Agard's early headed opener.

Agard's second and Dicko's hat-trick goal made it 4-2 after half-time, but the Millers levelled late on through Joe Skarz and Agard's third.

But a dramatic finale saw Sam Ricketts and Kevin McDonald shots earn victory.

Brentford's win over Preston North End means Wolves still need four points to be certain of the championship, but because of their vastly superior goal difference one more victory will realistically be enough.

Dicko's favourite fixture? Nouha Dicko has scored five times in the two meetings between Wolves and Rotherham this season, after netting twice for the Millers in a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

His hat-trick was the first by a Wolves player since Sylvan Ebanks-Blake's treble in a 3-3 Molineux draw against Norwich City in February 2009.

The hosts fell behind when Agard's header from Michael O'Connor's corner drifted past goalkeeper Carl Ikeme.

But the Millers, who were already assured of their play-off place, were second best thereafter and could not cope with the attacking quality from Kenny Jackett's side.

Dicko, who scored six goals in six games for Rotherham when on loan from Wigan earlier this season, stabbed home a cross from Bakary Sako to level and fired in a second from 10 yards.

It was 3-1 when Scott Golbourne found Edwards, whose well-placed shot was his third goal in as many games.

Agard's shot on the turn gave the visitors hope but that hope seemed to be quickly over as Dicko converted an Edwards cross for his treble.

Rotherham came again and looked to have earned an unlikely point when James Tavernier's 84th-minute cross was volleyed in by Skarz and Agard completed his hat-trick four minutes later.

But Wolves skipper Ricketts blasted home from 20 yards for the ninth goal of a remarkable afternoon's entertainment at Molineux.

And McDonald completed the scoring from close range in time added on.