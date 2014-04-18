Alfreton Town 3-3 Grimsby Town

Ross Hannah's hat-trick was only enough to secure Grimsby a point as play-off rivals Alfreton hit back three times.

Kick-off was delayed by 75 minutes after the late arrival of the Grimsby team bus due to heavy traffic.

Hannah converted Scott Neilson's cross for the opener, but Josh Law was teed up by Paul Clayton for the equaliser.

A left-footed shot and penalty saw Hannah twice restore the Mariners' lead but they were pegged back by a John Akinde spot kick and a Clayton strike.

Despite their fightback, Alfreton are now six points adrift of the play-offs with just two games left, while Grimsby move up to third above Halifax, who host Macclesfield on Saturday.

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Shaun has done exactly just what I told him not to do at half time, gives away a penalty.

"We scored three goals away from home and we expect to win the game.

"I'm pleased for Ross [Hannah] who gets the ball to take home but I'm sure he will be the first to admit he would have liked it to be with three points as well."