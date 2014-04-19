Match ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Rangers 4.
Stenhousemuir 0-4 Rangers
Rangers moved within three matches of recording an unbeaten League One season by securing a comprehensive 4-0 over 10-man Stenhousemuir.
Steven Smith's shot from distance and Dean Shiels' clever finish had the visitors two goals ahead at half-time.
Robbie Duncan was sent off for the hosts after the break.
Lee McCulloch scored the resulting penalty before Nicky Law sealed the win with a fabulous strike to leave Stenny outside the promotion play-off spots.
Stenhousemuir came into the game on an impressive run of 12 League One games unbeaten - a sequence that included a 3-3 draw at Ibrox in February - and showed they were a team playing with confidence by creating the first major opportunity of the match.
Sean Dickson forced his way into the box and squared for Ben Greenhalgh, but the forward could only prod a tame effort straight at Cammy Bell, who was returning to the visitors' goal after two games out with a concussion.
Rangers' first attempt arrived when Fraser Aird won a free-kick a yard outside the box after drawing a foul from Bryan Hodge. Smith stepped up and struck a left-footed effort inches over the crossbar.
The visitors should have been ahead moments later when the lively Smith found space down the left and crossed for Jon Daly.
The striker sliced his shot, but the ball fell invitingly for Richard Foster, who fired wide of the near post when he seemed destined to score.
Ally McCoist's side eventually made their pressure tell in the 31st minute, when Stenhousemuir failed to clear the danger from a throw-in.
The defensive indecision allowed Daly to head into the path of Smith and the left-back fired a powerful shot past Chris Smith from 20 yards.
Rangers doubled their advantage five minutes later. Law's acute pass sent Shiels through on goal and the midfielder used the outside of his boot to cleverly beat Smith with a composed finish.
Kyle Hutton missed the target from long-range and Daly shot straight at Smith as the champions made a strong start to the second half.
Stenhousemuir came close to getting a goal back when Joshua Watt linked up with Ciaran Summers down the left and his cut-back found Dickson, whose shot took a deflection and drifted narrowly wide of the post.
The game was over as a contest on 65 minutes. A high ball was flicked on by Daly into the path of Law, who burst into the box and was brought down by Duncan as he prepared to shoot, resulting in a penalty and a red card.
McCulloch stepped up and converted into the bottom-left corner for his 17th league goal of the season.
Greenhalgh was just off-target with a free-kick for Scott Booth's men, but Rangers continued to control proceedings and the fourth goal arrived on 78 minutes.
Substitute Nicky Clark found Law in space outside the penalty area and the midfielder blasted a terrific shot past Smith.
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2DuncanBooked at 65mins
- 5Summers
- 6Hodge
- 3Greacen
- 4McMillan
- 8RowsonSubstituted forFauldsat 45'minutes
- 7Dickson
- 10HigginsSubstituted forGemmellat 70'minutes
- 9Greenhalgh
- 11WattSubstituted forSmithat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lawson
- 14Faulds
- 15Smith
- 16Lynch
- 17Shaw
- 18Douglas
- 19Gemmell
Rangers
- 1Bell
- 2Foster
- 5Smith
- 4Hutton
- 6McCulloch
- 3MohsniBooked at 89mins
- 7Aird
- 8BlackBooked at 62minsSubstituted forFaureat 66'minutes
- 9DalyBooked at 69minsSubstituted forClarkat 74'minutes
- 10ShielsSubstituted forTelferat 68'minutes
- 11Law
Substitutes
- 12Clark
- 14Faure
- 15Crawford
- 16Simonsen
- 17Gallagher
- 18Telfer
- 19Sinnamon
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
- Attendance:
- 2,767
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Rangers 4.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Summers (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
Booking
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Bilel Mohsni (Rangers).
Stewart Greacen (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastien Faure (Rangers).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Bryan Hodge.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Nicky Law.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Kyle Hutton (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir).
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Rangers 4. Nicky Law (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Clark.
Attempt missed. Richard Foster (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Nicky Clark replaces Jon Daly.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.
Attempt missed. Ben Greenhalgh (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Ben Greenhalgh (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastien Faure (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. John Gemmell replaces Sean Higgins.
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).
Booking
Jon Daly (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Jon Daly (Rangers).
Stewart Greacen (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Charles Telfer replaces Dean Shiels.
Darren Smith (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Foster (Rangers).
Sean Dickson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Daly (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Sebastien Faure replaces Ian Black.
Goal!
Goal! Stenhousemuir 0, Rangers 3. Lee McCulloch (Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Robbie Duncan (Stenhousemuir) is shown the red card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Robbie Duncan (Stenhousemuir) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Rangers. Nicky Law draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Sean Higgins (Stenhousemuir).
Bilel Mohsni (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ian Black (Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Darren Smith replaces Josh Watt.
Bryan Hodge (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.