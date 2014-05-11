2014 Fifa World Cup: Public screenings information

The BBC and ITV are the UK broadcasters for the 2014 Fifa World Cup. Some organisations may wish to screen BBC broadcasts of the event.

This page provides information for those wishing to provide the public with access to a screen(s) displaying live the BBC transmissions of programmes incorporating events from the World Cup 2014 (the "Programmes").

The following are the conditions under which the BBC itself will not object to the public performance (as described above) of the Programmes. Please note that Fifa, the organising committee of the World Cup, may issue its own guidelines.

1. BBC will not supply a direct feed to any user. Any access to the BBC transmissions must be off-air.

2. It is your responsibility to have obtained all the necessary consents to enable the public performance of an off-air broadcast, such as the statutory TV Licence.

3. The BBC transmissions of the Programmes must be received and shown simultaneously with their transmission by the BBC, in their entirety, without any cuts, alterations, modifications, interruptions or superimpositions. In particular, all credits or messages must be broadcast in full off-air. There can be no imposing of any other commercial messages into or over the broadcast.

4. No payment or charge, either direct or indirect, may be made to the general public for the privilege of viewing the performance of the Programmes.

5. The presentation of the public performance described above (for example but not limited to branding and marketing) must not pass off your company or your company's provision of the public performance or any associated element of the public performance as endorsed or associated with the BBC

Provided that the conditions are met in full, BBC will not object to your providing a public performance of the Programmes requested.